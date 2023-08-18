1, 2, 3 dunked – Stittsville Legion Branch 618 promised fun to raise building funds

(Stittsville Legion Branch 618 President, Tracy Schultz, feeling like a caped crusader was looking forward to being dunked for a good cause at the ‘dunk tank’ 618:Fest held on August 12, 2023. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618 hosted an afternoon of amusement on August 12, 2023. It was all to raise funds to raise money towards their building fund. Legion members are working to replace their 1930-era building with a newly constructed building. Fundraising had been going well, until the pandemic struck and donations became few and far between with the Legion having to close their doors. During this time, members took the opportunity to ‘spruce up’ the old place. But the Legion still needed a new building.

What better way to raise funds than to hold an event that would contribute to their goal. It had to be different and attract a crowd which 618:Fest certainly did. The prominent fun took place at the dunk tank after a period of rain passed through delaying the dunks for safety reasons.

Everyone moved upstairs to the Legion hall when threat of a downpour took place to hear the open mic and live entertainment provided by local musicians and organized by Billy Martin, Sr. There was a silent auction with artworks, coolers full of surprises and much more. Then there was the corn boil, smashburgers and pulled pork sandwiches offered at the dinner hour for all to enjoy and organized by Karen Koba.

Ready to join in on the fun was local MPP, Goldie Ghamari. “If $1,000 can be raised by 3:00pm on August 12, I promise to participate in the dunk tank event. I have never offered to be dunked before so this will be a first,” she told Stittsville Central. “I’m always proud to support the men and women who have put their lives on the line.”

Leanne Tyler, President of the West Ottawa Ringette Association, had also agreed to be dunked in return for the support that the Stittsville Legion provides to the sport of ringette. On the Legion facebook page, Leanne said, “Tracy and Stittsville Legion 618, thank you for your continued support of West Ottawa Ringette Association. And, thank you for having us, worthy cause and great fun!”

And, of course, the dunk would not be complete if Legion President, Tracy Schultz, had not been dunked much to the amusement of everyone. She had certainly decked herself out for the occasion with flashing lights and donning her caped crusader look.

Tracy shared after the event, “Goldie was such a great sport. Thank you for helping us out. We raised $3000 before the deadline to dunk Goldie. Thank you to our generous contributors.” “Apparently, she is looking forward to next year!”

Rain or shine the day was huge success for the Stittsville Legion as they added over $3,000 to their building fund before anyone was even dunked!

For more information on the Stittsville Legion, visit their website https://rcl618.ca/ or follow them on facebook.