19 people charged with impaired driving over the long weekend – Stittsville G2 driver charged

Over the long weekend, the Ottawa Police Service charged 19 people with Impaired driving related offences. Of the drivers charged, three were found to be impaired by drugs. Three incidents also involved a collision. All 19 drivers are now facing criminal charges and have had their driver’s licences suspended and vehicles seized.

West Frontline patrol officers arrested three impaired drivers within less than 20 minutes in the early hours of July 3rd.

At approximately 2:15am, an officer noticed a car driving dangerously on Terry Fox Drive in Kanata. When he tried to intercept the vehicle, it fled on Hazeldean Road. Officers discontinued the pursuit due to the risk to public safety. The suspect’s vehicle was located shortly after, parked in Stittsville with the driver hiding inside. He was arrested and found to have been drinking and impaired by cannabis. He was charged with G2 licence violations, impaired operation, flight from police, and dangerous operation.

Minutes later, a vehicle traveling on Cedarview Road left the roadway and rolled several times. Responding officers determined the driver had been drinking. She was taken to hospital by ambulance and charged after it was determined her blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

At approximately 2:30am, a member of the public reported that a man who appeared drunk had gotten into his vehicle and was last seen driving on Eagleson Road. An officer found the man behind the wheel in a driveway on Palomino Drive. He was arrested and charged after providing a breath sample that was twice the legal limit.

“Beyond the obvious danger that impaired driving poses to the community, these drivers also put a heavy strain on emergency services as police, fire, and paramedics are diverted from other calls,” said A/Staff Sergeant Wayne Stangle with West Division Frontline Patrol.

If you suspect someone of driving while impaired, call 911 immediately. For more information on the consequences of impaired driving, please see our website .