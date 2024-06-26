$1M richer – INSTANT ticket pays off for Stittsville man

(Kdep Bou of Stittsville picks up his winnings in Toronto for the $1 million top prize for the INSTANT win ticket he purchased on May 9, 2024. Photo: OLG)

Kdep Bou of Stittsville has a million reasons to smile. He became an INSTANT millionaire when he won the $1 million top prize on May 9, 2024 with his purchase of an INSTANT $1,000,000 JACKPOT ticket. The odds of winning any prize with the INSTANT ticket are 1 in 3.35.

Kdep, who works in the electronics industry, has been playing the lottery with OLG for about 14 years. He enjoys playing a variety of INSTANT tickets and has celebrated a big win previously. In 2014, Kdep won $77,777 playing INSTANT EMERALD 7s.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his winnings in Toronto, Kdep recalled, “it was morning and I had just gone through the carwash.” “I went into the store and bought the first $20 ticket I saw. When I validated my ticket, I couldn’t believe the amount I was seeing! I was shocked and so happy. It was three days before Mother’s Day, so it came at a great time.”

“It’s crazy to think I just need to go on, like today is a normal day,” he laughed. “It sure feels different!” With his windfall, Kdep plans to travel to visit family members.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville. It was game #2423.

INSTANT $1,000,000 JACKPOT is available for $20 a play and the top prize is $1,000,000.

