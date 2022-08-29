2022 candidate list for Ottawa municipal election now official – what you need to know to vote

The Ottawa City Clerk issued a revised certified list of candidates in accordance with Municipal Election Act, 1996 (known as the MEA) for the Monday, October 24, 2022 municipal election to elect a Mayor, City Councillor and the School Board Trustees. Each nomination that has been filed was examined by the City Clerk to ensure it meets the requirements of the MEA and, if all paperwork is in order, certifies the nomination.

The municipal election is held to elect a Mayor and Council members, who, when elected, will shape our municipal policies. These policies have the largest personal impact on our day-to-day lives – taxes, transportation, development, health, education, environment, recreation, culture, community vitality – it is our duty to vote – be part of the electorate and make your voice count.

The candidates in Ward 6 Stittsville, who have submitted their paperwork with the intention to run in the 2022 municipal election have been certified and will appear on the ballot. The candidates running for Ward 6 Councillor are as follows:

Mathew Duchesne

Glen Gower (incumbent)

Tanya Hein

Kevin Hua

To view the list of the Ward 6 certified candidates for Councillor, Ottawa Catholic School Board Trustee, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee, Candidates for Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, or Candidates for Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and their contact information, visit ottawa.ca/vote.

Residents can cast a ballot for the following positions:

Mayor – one elected at large

City Councillor – one elected per ward

School Board Trustee – one elected per zone Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Ottawa Catholic School Board Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est



There will be three separate voting opportunities with a total of seven in-person voting days for electors to cast their ballot in the 2022 Municipal Elections. Voting places are listed on voter notification letters and can also be found using the Where do I vote? tool from Thursday, September 1, 2022, to Monday, October 24, 2022.

Voter notification letters will be mailed to all eligible electors that appear on the Voters’ List the week of Monday, August 29, 2022.

Special Advance Vote Days will take place from Saturday, September 24 to Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and voting places will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. During this voting event, voting places will offer “anywhere voting” and you can vote in person at any of the following nine voting places:

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Boulevard St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté Street City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Road Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Avenue Michele Heights Community Centre, 2955 Michèle Drive Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata, 4101 Innovation Drive CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Road

Advance Vote Days will take place on Friday, October 7 and Friday, October 14, 2022 and voting places will be open from 10 am to 8 pm. On these voting days, electors will have the opportunity to vote in their wards at their assigned voting place and poll.

Voting Day is Monday, October 24, 2022. On this day, electors will have the opportunity to vote in their wards at their assigned voting poll from 10 am to 8 pm, with the exception of long-term care centres and retirement homes which may have reduced hours.

Did you know you can vote by a Special Mail-in Ballot? The City of Ottawa is offering this method of voting for the first time in a Municipal Election. Electors unable to make it to a voting place during voting opportunities or feel uncomfortable about voting in person can apply for a Special Mail-in Ballot. Any eligible elector can request a special mail-in ballot from the Elections Office between Thursday, September 1, 2022 and Friday, September 16, 2022 at 4:30 pm by telephone at 613-580-2660 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or email elections@ottawa.ca.

Completed special ballots must be received at the Elections Office or Client Service Centers by 4:30 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, in order to be counted. Any special ballots received after 4:30 pm will not be counted.

Electors can also vote by Proxy should they be unable to make it to a voting place during voting opportunities or feel uncomfortable about voting in person. A proxy is someone that can go to the voting place and cast a ballot on someone else’s behalf. A proxy must be an eligible elector and can still cast their own ballot. Electors can appoint a proxy from Thursday, September 1, 2022, until Monday, October 24, 2022. To appoint a proxy, the elector and the person you want to appoint must fill out two copies of the Appointment for Voting Proxy – Form 3. The individual that has been appointed must take the completed forms to the Elections Office, or any Client Service Centre during regular business hours, and have it certified by City staff.

If you have questions or require further information, contact the City of Ottawa’s Elections Office by telephone at 613-580-2660 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or email elections@ottawa.ca or visit ottawa.ca/vote. You can also learn more about the upcoming municipal elections by following Elections Ottawa on Facebook or Twitter.