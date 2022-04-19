2022 Municipal Election nominations and third party advertiser registration opens on May 2

The City of Ottawa’s municipal elections to elect a Mayor, City Councillors, and School Board Trustees will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Monday, May 2, 2022, is the first day eligible individuals may file nomination forms for the offices of Mayor, City Councillor and School Board Trustee for the 2022 Municipal Elections. In addition, it is the first day to file a notice of registration as a third party advertiser. This must be done at the City of Ottawa Elections Office, by appointment only.

Beginning on Monday, April 25, 2022, candidates, third party advertisers, or their agents may contact the Elections Office by phone at 613-580-2660 or by email at elections@ottawa.ca to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis.

When scheduling an appointment, staff will provide information on the health and safety protocols attendees can expect when visiting the Elections Office.

In order to accommodate as many appointments as possible, the Elections Office will be extending its office hours to accept appointments from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm from Monday, May 2, to Thursday, May 5, 2022. Following May 5, 2022, the Elections Office will be accepting appointments during regular office hours, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Becoming a candidate:

Offices for nomination

Eligible individuals may consider running for one of the following offices:

Mayor – one elected at large

City Councillor – one elected per ward, 24 wards

School Board Trustee – one elected per zone, 37 zones

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board;

Ottawa Catholic School Board;

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario; and

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.



Requirements for nomination

A person is eligible to be a candidate for Mayor or City Councillor if they are:

A resident of the City of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City of Ottawa, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant;

A Canadian citizen;

At least 18 years old; and

Not legally prohibited from voting.



A person is eligible to be a candidate for School Board Trustee if they are:

A Canadian citizen;

At least 18 years old;

A resident within the school board’s area of jurisdiction;

A supporter of that school board; and

Not legally prohibited from voting.

A candidate must be eligible as of the day they file their nomination and must remain eligible throughout the election and, if elected, throughout the term of office.

Nomination period

Candidates can file their nomination forms for the office of Mayor, City Councillor or School Board Trustee starting Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8:30 am, at the City of Ottawa Elections Office, by appointment. The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination forms is Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2 pm.

Nomination process

To become a candidate for the office of Mayor, City Councillor or School Board Trustee, candidates must file a prescribed ‘Nomination Paper – Form 1’. Nomination forms must be filed by the candidate or by an agent acting on the candidate’s behalf, in person, at the City of Ottawa Elections Office during the candidate’s scheduled appointment.

Endorsement of nominations for Mayor or Councillor

Nomination forms for candidates running for the office of Mayor and City Councillor must be submitted with an “Endorsement of Nomination – Form 2” that includes a declaration of qualification from at least 25 eligible electors endorsing their nomination.

Filing fees

Candidates must pay a filing fee (by cash, debit, credit card, certified cheque or money order) when they submit their nomination forms.

The filing fee for a candidate running for Mayor is $200.

The filing fee for a candidate running for City Councillor or School Board Trustee is $100.



Deadline for withdrawal of nomination or change of office

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw a nomination is Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2 pm.

A withdrawal of nomination must be submitted in writing with the original signature of the candidate, and in person by the candidate or their agent, at the City of Ottawa Elections Office, by appointment only.

A candidate that has previously filed nomination forms and wishes to change office, must file new nomination forms for their preferred office. These nomination forms must be filed in person by the candidate or their agent at the City of Ottawa Elections Office, by appointment only. A candidate’s previous nomination is a deemed to be withdrawn upon receipt of the nomination forms for a different office.

Proof of identity of the candidate or, if applicable, their agent, must be presented when filing the withdrawal or nomination forms to change office.

Requirements for filing candidate nomination forms:

A completed “Nomination Paper – Form 1”;

A completed “Endorsement of Nomination – Form 2” (only applicable to candidates running for the office of Mayor and City Councillor);

The filing fee; and

Proof of identity.

Becoming a registered third party advertiser:

What is a third party advertisement?

A third party advertisement refers to an advertisement in any broadcast, print, electronic or other medium that promotes, supports or opposes a candidate in the election, or, a “yes” or “no” answer to a question on the ballot.

Please note that the deadline for Ottawa City Council and for a school board to submit a question on a ballot has passed. However, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing may require the City Clerk place a question on the ballot until Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Individuals and entities wishing to conduct third party advertising in the City of Ottawa must register with the City Clerk before they can begin advertising.

Who can register as a third party advertiser?

The following persons and entities are eligible to file a notice of registration:

An individual who is normally a resident in Ontario;

A corporation that carries on business in Ontario; and

A trade union that holds bargaining rights for employees in Ontario.

Registration period

Notices of registration may be filed at the City of Ottawa Elections Office as of Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8:30 am, by appointment only. The deadline for an individual, corporation or trade union to submit a notice of registration is Friday, October 21, 2022, at 4:30 pm.

Registration process

To become a registered third party advertiser, an individual, corporation or trade union must file a ‘Notice of Registration – Form 7’. There is no registration fee for third party advertisers. Notices of registration must be filed by the individual or by a representative of the corporation or trade union, in person, at the City of Ottawa Elections Office during a scheduled appointment.

Deadline for withdrawal of registration

The deadline for a registered third party advertiser to withdraw their registration is Friday, October 21, 2022, at 4:30 pm.

A withdrawal of registration must be submitted in writing with the original signature of the registered third party, and in person by the third party or their representative, at the City of Ottawa Elections Office, by appointment only.

If a registered third party advertiser files nomination forms during the nomination period, to run for the office of Mayor, City Councillor or School Board Trustee, their registration as a third party advertiser is deemed to be withdrawn.

Proof of identity of the individual or the representative of the corporation or trade union must be presented when filing the withdrawal of registration.

Requirements for registering as a third party advertiser:

A completed “Notice of Registration – Form 7”;

A declaration of qualification signed by the individual or by a representative of the corporation or trade union, as the case may be; and

Proof of identity.

Candidate and third party advertiser information sessions

The City of Ottawa Elections Office is hosting two virtual information sessions, one in English and one in French, for those interested in becoming a candidate or third party advertiser in the 2022 Municipal Elections.

The information sessions will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (English), and Thursday, April 28, 2022 (French) at 6 pm. Please call the Elections Office at 613-580-2660 or email elections@ottawa.ca to register.

For additional information, please visit ottawa.ca/vote.

City of Ottawa Elections Office:

1221 B Cyrville Road

Ottawa, Ontario

K1J 7S8

Tel: 613-580-2660

Email: elections@ottawa.ca

This notice is issued by M. Rick O’Connor, City Clerk, in accordance with Section 32 of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.