2023 Order of Ottawa and Brian Kilrea Award nominations now open

Do you know someone who works tirelessly in giving back to our community of Stittsville or an amateur coach who contributes considerably to a local sports association? If so, the City of Ottawa has opened the nomination process for two distinguished awards — the Order of Ottawa and the Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching.

You can complete nominations for both awards either online or by downloading a nomination form from the Order of Ottawa award webpage. The submission deadline is Friday, September 8 at 11:59 pm. Nominations will be considered every year for five consecutive years from the date of submission.

The Order of Ottawa, now in its 12th year, recognizes the professional achievements and outstanding service of exceptional Ottawa residents – those who have made significant contributions through their professional endeavours, to life in the city in any of the following areas: arts and culture, business, philanthropy, health care, education, public service, labour, communications and media, science, sports and entertainment and other fields that benefit Ottawa.

This prestigious civic award honours up to 15 of Ottawa’s most deserving individuals each year. You may nominate any resident of Ottawa who has made a significant contribution in a professional capacity that has been of benefit to our community.

The Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching, which will be presented at the Order of Ottawa awards ceremony in the fall of 2023, recognizes the contribution of an amateur coach who exemplifies the qualities of leadership and commitment that have been the hallmarks of Brian Kilrea’s career. Mr. Kilrea is a retired hockey head coach, general manager and player, and is best known for his 35-year association with the Ottawa 67’s. He is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, has played and coached in the NHL and, with more than 1,000 career victories, he is the most successful coach in Canadian junior hockey history.

A list of Order of Ottawa inductees is prominently displayed on a wall on the first floor of Ottawa City Hall and posted online. Nominations from the public are reviewed and recipients of the Order of Ottawa are chosen by a Selection Committee that includes the Mayor, City Clerk, Chief of Police, City Archivist, Chief Executive Officer of Library Services and the Chief of Protocol (ex-officio member).

You can find more information about both awards on the Order of Ottawa award webpage.

Nominations by immediate family members, self-nominations, and posthumous nominations will not be accepted. Elected municipal, provincial and federal officials are not eligible while in office.