2023 Remembrance Day ceremony in photos at Stittsville Cenotaph

(Many residents of Stittsville placed their poppies, the symbol of remembrance, on the Stittsville Cenotaph after the Remembrance Day ceremony held on Warner-Colpitts Lane where every year this day in history is remembered. Photos: Stittsville Central)
It was a sobering Remembrance Day in Stittsville with the current world events in many people’s minds. Remembrance Day, occurring on a Saturday this year, brought many Veterans and residents together, in spite of the cold temperature, to pay their respects to our brave soldiers who have gone before us and those who are protecting Canada today.
A colour party and the Smiths Falls Gordon pipe band led veterans in a parade down Main Street to the Stittsville Cenotaph. The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, Chaplain, Reverend Sandy Scott welcomed all who attended with greeting being shared by Legion President, Tracy Schultz. Poems were read by Pierre Poilievre (In Flander’s Fields), Goldie Ghamari (High Flight) and Glen Gower (Freedom Road). The boys and girls choirs, directed by Theresa Clarke, from Sacred Heart High School came together to sing ‘O God Our Help in Ages Past’ after the wreaths had been laid.
Wreaths were laid on the Cenotaph by several Stittsville Veterans, Legion members, Stittsville’s Silver Cross parents Richard and Claire Leger, family members in honour of someone they have lost, local associations and politicians:
- Tracy Schultz, on behalf of the Stittsville Legion, Branch 618
- Ron Currie, on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces
- Johnny Leroux, on behalf of Korean Veterans
- Gloria Stewart, on behalf of all War Brides
- Garth Lee, on behalf of Afghanistan Veterans
- Claire and Richard Léger – Memorial Cross Parents
- Pierre Poilievre – Federal Government
- Goldie Ghamari – Provincial Government
- Glen Gower – City of Ottawa
- Paul Swinwood – Stittsville Community Voice
- Cheryl McJanet and young members – Stittsville Scouts Association
- Scott Phelan and young players – Stittsville Minor Hockey Association
- Scott Phelan – Ottawa Catholic School Board
- Stephanie Pallybank – West Ottawa Ringette Association
- Douglas McCrady – Stittsville Friendship Club
- Dave Rooke – Stittsville-Ottawa Rotary Club
- Knights of Columbus
- Kathy Lunegas-Santos – Grace Baptist Church
- Andy Oliver – Breckenhill
- Ben Oliver – in memory of Cecil Oliver
- Joanne Curnew – on behalf of the Cadets
- Barb Vant’Slot – in memory of Ralph Morin
- Claire Redmond – in memory of Donald Redmond
- June Warner and family – in memory of Ivan Warner
- Amanda Forbes – in memory of Lynus Forbes
- Barb Forbes and Sean McCormick – in memory of Paul Richard
- Karen Goodmurphy – in memory of Reid Scharfe
- Lynn Griffith – in memory of Roger and Bea Griffith
- Colleen Tyers – on behalf of the Stittsville Girl Guides
- Robert Gregory – on behalf of the Stittsville District Lions Club
- Georgette St. John – on behalf of the Stittsville District Lionettes Club
- Roger Young – on behalf of the Stittsville Goulbourn Historical Society
- Tanya Hein and Phil Sweetnam – on behalf of the Stittsville Village Association
- Tanya Hein and Phil Sweetnam – on behalf of the Goulbourn Museum
2 thoughts on “2023 Remembrance Day ceremony in photos at Stittsville Cenotaph”
A very meaningful and touching ceremony. Well done by all.
Great photos for a solemn day, thank you Stittsville Central.