2023 Remembrance Day ceremony in photos at Stittsville Cenotaph

(Many residents of Stittsville placed their poppies, the symbol of remembrance, on the Stittsville Cenotaph after the Remembrance Day ceremony held on Warner-Colpitts Lane where every year this day in history is remembered. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It was a sobering Remembrance Day in Stittsville with the current world events in many people’s minds. Remembrance Day, occurring on a Saturday this year, brought many Veterans and residents together, in spite of the cold temperature, to pay their respects to our brave soldiers who have gone before us and those who are protecting Canada today.

A colour party and the Smiths Falls Gordon pipe band led veterans in a parade down Main Street to the Stittsville Cenotaph. The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, Chaplain, Reverend Sandy Scott welcomed all who attended with greeting being shared by Legion President, Tracy Schultz. Poems were read by Pierre Poilievre (In Flander’s Fields), Goldie Ghamari (High Flight) and Glen Gower (Freedom Road). The boys and girls choirs, directed by Theresa Clarke, from Sacred Heart High School came together to sing ‘O God Our Help in Ages Past’ after the wreaths had been laid.

Wreaths were laid on the Cenotaph by several Stittsville Veterans, Legion members, Stittsville’s Silver Cross parents Richard and Claire Leger, family members in honour of someone they have lost, local associations and politicians: