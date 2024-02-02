2024 Stittsville Volunteer Awards – call for nominations

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? Councillor Gower and his selection committee want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. This is your opportunity to bring their special contributions to light.

There will be six categories of awards this year whereby you can share the volunteerism of your candidate(s).

The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

Awarded to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation.

The John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service.

Senior of the Year

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community.

Volunteer Group of the Year

Awarded to a group of citizens who are actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community.

Teacher of the Year

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher who makes a difference in the lives of Stittsville Students. A teacher that goes above and beyond to support students and inspires the next generation of leadership in the community.

Business of the Year

Awarded to an active Stittsville business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live.

Nomination forms are available online and hard copies can be picked up at Councillor Gower’s Ward Office at the CARDELREC-Goulbourn Recreation Complex on Shea Road. Please submit your nomination form by the end of day on Friday, April 26, 2024. The awards celebration will take place on Thursday, May 30th.

Here is the link to the nomination form: https://forms.office.com/r/h5eKe6nNe2