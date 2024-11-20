2024 wraps up for the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society

(The 2025 Executive were elected at the Annual General Meeting of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society on November 19, 2024 and appear with Cindy Zorgel, the OHA District 2 representative. From l-r: Cindy Zorgel, MaryLou O’Rourke, Lee Boltwood, Penny Horeczy, Judith Cox and Arlene Rowe. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) was held the evening of November 19 with a well-attended end of year pot luck dinner and the Ontario Horticultural Association, District 2, representative, Cindy Zorgel, in attendance.

President, Judith Cox, provided an annual report in which she outlined the many activities in which the SGHS has participated over the course of the past year. From — Glad Cleaning the Capital; the fundraising May and very first September Fall Plant sales; the March second annual seedy Saturday; the ongoing maintenance of gardens at Lee Boltwood and Village Square Parks; assisting with a new front garden at the Stittsville Legion; attendance at the Stittsville Remembrance Day ceremony; and the annual photographic contest held in February — with all of the activities that the Society does for the community, the Society has been kept extremely busy throughout the year, including seeking out a new venue for meetings.

The new SGHS board for 2025 was elected at the AGM and are: Judith Cox, President; Penny Horeczy, Vice-President; Secretary-Treasurer, MaryLou O’Rourke; Membership, Judith Cox with assistance from Joan Darby; Publicity, Judith Cox; Webmaster, MaryLou O’Rourke and Judith Cox; Lee Boltwood Park Coordinator, Arlene Rowe; Member-at-Large, Lee Boltwood; and Ex-Officio member, Ian Frei. If any members can assist with any of the above positions, please get in touch with Judith.

Judith also outlined some exciting events to look forward to in the new year:

Mary Ann Berlo will be presenting in January and sharing the beauty of New Zealand from a recent trip;

In February, the Photo Contest entries will be judged and announced;

A Seedy Saturday takes place in March and Judith Cox will share her knowledge on ‘starting seeds’ at the March meeting;

April sees the Society participating in the annual Cleaning the Capital and the speaker at the April meeting will be Lee Boltwood who will provide sage advice on pruning and will provide a demonstration;

The May guest speaker will be Connie Matthews and her topic will be ‘Invasive Plants’ and the annual May Plant Sale takes place;

A workshop will take place in June – topic to be announced;

Four free garden tours will take place in June, July, August and September and donations will be appreciated at each garden. Members are encouraged to attend and assist with the tours. June – Garden Habitat at the home of Judith Cox July – Garden tour at the home of Arlene Rowe August – Lee Boltwood Park September – Jo-Jo’s Garden (combined with the September Plant Sale on September 6th).



Awards were presented to members for their dedicated work on behalf of the Society over the past year. Society President’s Awards were presented to: MaryLou O’Rourke; Penny Horeczy; Glenda Rebelo; Cheryl Dewar; Denise Leveille; Hélène Rivest; Susanne Lessard; Marie Woolley; and Lee Boltwood.

The District D2 Award was presented to Arlene Rowe by the D2 representative Cindy Zorgel, for Arlene’s leadership and dedicated work at the Lee Boltwood Park. Judith also presented Arlene with a carrot scented Geranium of the Pelargonium plant family.

This year, the Society is offering something exciting for new or renewing members. The opportunity for one member to win a $50.00 gift certificate to Ritchie Feed and Seed. The draw will take place at the beginning of December. Memberships are usually due at the beginning of October, but to assist everyone wanting to become a member, the time to join or renew a membership has been extended until December 31, 2024. Memberships are in effect until October, 2025.

Membership to the SGHS is $15 per year for an individual and $25 for a family. To find out more or if you have any questions, contact the Society by email at sghorticultural@gmail.com.