35th annual guide dog ride to raise funds for training of Canadian guide dogs

(Meet Rider one of the many Canadian Guide Dogs in training. Photo: Canadian Guide Dogs)

Own a motorcycle? Ride on your own or with friends to raise money towards the training of guide dogs and assistance dogs. The National Capital Region’s longest running annual charity motorcycle ride to benefit Canadian Guide Dogs will hit the road again on Sunday, September 11, 2022 for its 35th year. Vision loss did not stop during COVID-19 and neither is the Guide Dog Ride.

Registration for the event will take place at Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind’s National Training Centre, in Manotick, between 9:00 and 10:00am, on the morning of September 11, and costs $20 per participant.

This year, riders may pre-register online to collect pledges at www.guidedogs.ca. Participants who raise $100 or more in pledges will receive a custom-made, original Guide Dog Ride motorcycle patch.

The ride starts and finishes at the National Training Centre, 4120 Rideau Valley Drive North in Manotick and includes a post-ride BBQ hosted at the site. The BBQ costs $10 per person and the fee must be paid at registration, before the ride begins.

The 200 km ride will take riders throughout the picturesque Ottawa Valley region, and along the region’s waterways, including the Rideau Canal and the St. Lawrence River.

The Guide Dog Ride is a rain or shine event, with 100% of the proceeds directed to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind. Individual riders and all brands & clubs are welcome! No pet dogs permitted, please.

About Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind:

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind has provided more than 925 professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind also operates an Assistance Dogs Division, training and providing dogs for individuals with mobility-related disabilities in the Ottawa area.

To learn more about this event or Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit www.guidedogs.ca or phone (613) 692-7777.