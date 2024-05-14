40th annual Dollars for Dogs walk raises funds for Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind

Grab your best canine friend and join Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind for the 40th annual Dollars for Dogs Fundraising Dog Walk at Andrew Haydon Park, in Nepean on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The public and their pet dogs are encouraged to join Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind (CGDB) and their supporters at 9:30am for the 4-km walk, which will be followed by pizza and door prizes for Walk participants. Those without pet dogs are also welcome and encouraged to attend.

Sign up today on the CGDB website to collect pledges for the walk and earn prizes in exchange for meeting set fundraising targets. Supporters who attend the Walk and that have raised $100 or more are eligible to receive a special 40th Anniversary CGDB t-shirt. To register in advance, visit guidedogs.ca or call CGDB’s national headquarters in Manotick, at 613-692-7777.

For individuals not collecting pledges, a registration fee of $30 may be paid at check-in. Registration for the event will be held at Andrew Haydon Park on the morning of the Walk between 9:30 and 10:30 AM.

All funds raised through Dollars for Dogs will be directed towards the training of guide dogs and assistance dogs.

About Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind : Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984 to provide professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast to coast.

To learn more about this Walk or Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit www.guidedogs.ca or phone (613) 692-7777.