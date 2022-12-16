5-11 year-olds eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose starting December 21

With the Health Canada approval of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11 year-olds, all Ontarians aged five and over are eligible to book a bivalent booster dose starting December 21. All Ontarians are strongly encouraged to keep up to date with their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to restore protection that may have decreased since a previous dose, which remains the best way for people to stay healthy this winter and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital.

“As the weather gets colder and more people spend time with their loved ones indoors this holiday season, vaccination remains the most effective way we can protect ourselves from the most serious effects of COVID-19 and influenza,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants and will help ease pressures on our hospitals and emergency departments.”

A COVID-19 bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 virus and provides better protection against the other variants currently circulating.

Flu shots can also be safely given at the same time, or at any time before or after a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged six months and older. Find out more at ontario.ca/flu­.

Appointments can be booked via the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). Parents and caregivers can book for their child. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Vaccines are safe, they improve your immune response and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and post-infection symptoms. I recommend Ontarians stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations at the appropriate interval since their last dose and get an annual flu shot.”

To help keep everyone as healthy as possible this respiratory illness season, Ontarians should stay home when they are feeling sick and practise good hand hygiene. It is also strongly recommended that Ontarians wear face masks in indoor public settings, or where it feels right for them.