6310 Hazeldean Road moves upward from three nine-storey mixed use buildings to two – ranging from three to twenty-five storeys

(A revised proposal has been submitted to the City of Ottawa for a Zoning By-Law Amendment application for 6310 Hazeldean Road. All renderings/graphics: Fontenn Planning + Design)

On January 11, 2024, the City of Ottawa received a resubmission of a Zoning By-Law Amendment application (#D02-02-22-0038) for the site at 6310 Hazeldean Road. This newly revised application proposes the construction of a residential development containing 431 dwelling units within two buildings, with heights stepping up from three stories to a 25-storey tower. The updated application does not include commercial space on the site. The applicant, Fotenn Planning + Design, submitted the new proposal on behalf of their client, Hazeldean Developments.

(The newly submitted Site Plan for D02-02-22-0038, the proposed development at 6310 Hazeldean Road.)

You may recall, the site is the former location of the Techo-Bloc Landscaping Supplies site, west of Carp Road, east of West Ridge Drive and on the south side of Hazeldean Road. The original proposal for the development of this property was submitted in April 2022.

Of importance, on April 22, 2022, it was noted in the original proposal that this (the three nine-storey mixed use buildings proposal) is not the official development application, but a ‘for your information’ of what may be proposed. At that time, letters from the planner were dropped off to homes effected by the application in the Crossing Bridge neighbourhood, at the request of Councillor Gower, as part of a pre-consultation process before the development proposal was submitted to the City.

(The original proposal rendering that was submitted in April 2022.)

The April 2022 application proposed was reviewed by the City’s Urban Design Review Panel (UDRP) on October 6, 2022 – it was not approved. At the UDRP, the panel generally supported the increased density on the subject property, while providing comments regarding the architectural expression and public realm vision, including a recommendation to re-align and merge the proposed buildings, improve amenity space for residents, and provide better built form transition. The Panel also questioned the viability of retail in the development.

(View of newly proposed development at 6310 Hazeldean Road, looking east from Hazeldean Road.)

In the Fall of 2023, a new design for the subject property was prepared by Fontenn Planning + Design. This new proposal creates the foundation for the resubmission. The revised design features a reconfigured built form to concentrate density at the northeast corner of the property, while reducing impacts on the southern low-rise residential properties. A total of 431 units are proposed in residential-only buildings, with communal amenity space proposed above an enclosed parking structure.

In the new proposed submission it states, “The previous design was subsequently revised in response to the comments received from City of Ottawa Staff, the UDRP,and other stakeholders. The proposal now features a stronger contemporary architectural expression, with a range of building materials and contrasting colours and shades. The two western buildings have been combined into a single building, with varied setbacks to provide articulation and visual interest.

More prominently, a reconfiguration of massing and density across the property is a principal alteration from the previous plan. Whereas the previous design approach featured three buildings of uniform height, the revised design approach deliberately concentrates the highest densities in the northeastern portion of the property, while reducing massing at the rear. The massing transition includes a gradual increase from 3 storeys to 6 storeys to 9 storeys for the western building, and 3 storeys to 7 storeys to 25 storeys for the eastern building.

The tower floorplate is deliberately limited to create a slender floorplate, reducing massing impacts and allowing any shadows to move quickly. Similarly, lower building heights in the western building contribute to a westward transition, allow for greater sunlight penetration for the amenity space and neighbouring properties, and create architectural articulation and visual interest.”

(This is a elevated rendering of the 6310 Hazeldean Road proposed development, looking north.)

This new proposal is currently open for comments from the public to the File Lead, Sarah Ezzio, 613-580-2424 x23493 or send them via email at this link.