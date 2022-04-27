6310 Hazeldean Road proposed site for three nine-storey mixed-use buildings

(Fotenn Planning + Design submitted a Zoning Amendment Application for 6310 Hazeldean Road to allow three nine-storey mixed-use buildings. Rendering: Fotenn Planning + Design)

On April 22, 2022, a Zoning By-law Amendment application has been received by the City for the property located at 6310 Hazeldean Road. The property is the former location of the Techo-Bloc Landscaping Supplies site, west of Carp Road, east of West Ridge Drive and on the south side of Hazeldean Road.

The applicant, Fotenn Planning + Design, submitted the Zoning By-law Amendment application on behalf of their client for a proposed development of three nine-storey mixed-use buildings.

(The proposed Site Plan for 6310 Hazeldean Road Zoning Amendment Application submitted to the City on April 22, 2022. Site Plan: Fotenn Planning + Design)

There would be 317 residential units, with commercial use on the ground floor. An underground parking garage, with the entrance at the back of the building, would allow for 365 parking spaces. As well, there will be 84 outdoor parking spaces to serve the commercial users and to accommodate visitor parking.

Of noted importance, this is not the official development application, but a ‘for your information’ of what may be proposed. Letters from the planner were dropped off to homes effected by the application in the Crossing Bridge neighbourhood, at the request of Councillor Gower, as part of a pre-consultation process before the development proposal is submitted to the City. When submitted, residents can view the application at the City of Ottawa Development page.

(Another view of the mixed-use buildings proposed for 6310 Hazeldean Road. Rendering: Fotenn Planning + Design)

Speaking with Councillor Gower about the zone amendment and the proposed site plan, he does visualize problems with the development and encourages residents to send questions and comments to Fotenn for their consideration.

If you received a letter, send your comments and questions by email to info@fotenn.com or by telephone at 613-730-5709.