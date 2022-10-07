8th annual “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign launched by Ottawa Fire, Safer Roads Ottawa and Ottawa Police

Ottawa Fire Services, in partnership with Safer Roads Ottawa and the Ottawa Police Service, have launched the eighth annual “Be Safe, Be Seen” initiative on October 3 and it runs through to October 31, 2022.

As part of the initiative, residents are encouraged to drop by any City of Ottawa Fire Station in urban areas, or one of the four rural fire offices, to receive a complimentary light or reflective item. Each resident will be able to choose one item from the following list:

a set of bike lights,

a reflective armband/leg band,

or a pedestrian light.

These safety items will help road users to be more visible at night while walking, biking, running, or partaking in other activities. For community groups looking for safety items, you are encouraged to send a request to sro@ottawa.ca.

For a full list of station locations and the hours in which residents can pick up these items, please visit Ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2424 extension 29146.

The Safer Roads Ottawa Program is a leading community partnership between Ottawa Fire Services, Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Public Health, and Traffic Services committed to preventing and eliminating fatal and major injuries for all road users in Ottawa, through culture change, community engagement, and development of a sustainable safe transportation environment.