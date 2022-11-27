A den of activity at Stittsville District Lions Club

From installing the lights at Village Square Park for the community’s enjoyment, to a bottle drive in support of Diabetes, a duck race and their annual fundraiser, the Stittsville and District Lions Club members have been busy. The Club will also be collecting donations and non-perishable food items as they walk the ‘Parade of Lights’ route in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. The Lions is also providing their hall for parade volunteers to pick-up their safety vest and meal voucher on December 2nd.

(The Peace Arch is lit up at the Stittsville Lions hall on Stittsville Main Street.)

For 2022, the Lions’ annual fundraising drive will be supporting the Stittsville Food Bank to help fill the hampers during the Christmas season. The Club canvasses local businesses and residents asking for a little bit of help so families can make ends meet during these difficult times.

“With Covid-19 still in our midst, and with the raising food cost and high fuel cost, it is being a most difficult year for many residents who are finding themselves in need of the Stittsville Food Bank. Families are suffering and finding it most difficult to make ends meet. Still, food has to be put on the table” say the Lions members.

Donations can be made through the following methods:

through Canada Helps

an e-transfer to the Lions email at: fundraising@stittsvillelions@gmail.com

a cheque can be mailed to: Stittsville District Lions Club, 4-1339 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, Ontario, K2S 1C6

to: Stittsville District Lions Club, 4-1339 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, Ontario, K2S 1C6 or give them a call at 613-836-4964 and leave a message – a Lion member will gratefully pick-up your donation

Young Sammie-Ashley Dombroskie is again hosting a Facebook Charity Duck Race in partnership with the Stittsville Lions in support of Youth Mental Health. Samie-Ashley says, “We decided that these proceeds will go towards Youth Mental Health. There’s 150 spots available but more can always be added later on. Winner will receive a $300 prize while $450 goes to charity! $5 per slot, race will be held on December 28th, message or comment to purchase and choose your spots!” Don’t miss out on your chance to win while supporting an important cause.