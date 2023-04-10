A hoppin’ good time at the Crossing Bridge Easter egg hunt

(And they are off at the Crossing Bridge Easter Egg Hunt held April 8, 2023. With over 1,000 colourful eggs scattered across Crossing Bridge Park to be found, the children participating had quite a hunt discovering the hidden eggs. Photo: Amy Hammett)

Over one hundred eager children visited Stittsville’s Crossing Bridge Park on April 8th to participate in the first annual Crossing Bridge Easter Egg Hunt. This event, organized by Chelsea Walton and the Crossing Bridge Residents’ Association, was a great opportunity to celebrate the Easter weekend outside with friends, family, and neighbours.

Games of Tug Of War, Egg Spoon Race, and Team Egg Toss were enjoyed by many. Winners of each activity were awarded prizes ranging from chocolate and candy to loot bags containing toys and coupons for various Stittsville businesses and event sponsors.

The firefighters from Stittsville Fire Station (Ladder 46) also made an appearance, giving many attendees the opportunity to view the inside of a fire truck, see each tool and learn about how they work, and ask questions about how to enter a career related to firefighting in the future.

(A group of Stittsville firefighters from Station 46 had an eggcellent time handing out chocolate, judging the colour competition and sharing some safety tips with the Easter Bunny. Photo Credit: Chelsea Walton)

The same firefighters giving these presentations were the judges of the Easter colouring competition. Many entrants coloured in the selected picture and turned in their submission for consideration. One winner was awarded in each of the three age groups for contestants under 4 years old, 5-7 years old, and over 8 years old.

A face painting station being handled by Stephanie Honeyfire Valcourt was open throughout the duration of the event. Stephanie kindly provided free face painting to all neighbours present. This service was extremely well attended throughout the day, and many excited children left with faces that were both painted and smiling.

The main attraction of the event, however, was the Easter Egg Hunt. Contestants began hunting as soon as the countdown finished, collecting plastic eggs from the thousands hidden throughout the field as well as the paved area of the park. After finding ten eggs, hunters were able to exchange their findings for loot bags containing various sweets, small toys, and gift cards.

(Councillor Glen Gower joined in on the fun and was excited to meet the Easter Bunny. Photo Credit: Chelsea Walton)

This event could not have taken place without the help of every generous sponsor. Thank you to Warmstone Family Dentistry, Postcard Perfect, Carol Traversy and Coldwell Banker Realty, Maverick’s Donut Company, Hazeldean Gardens, Bushtukah, No Frills, Jo-Jo’s Pizza, Councillor Glen Gower, and to all of the pink shirt wearing volunteers for giving the community a chance to unwind and reconnect after a tumultuous week of severe weather and power outages.