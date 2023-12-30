A recap of Stittsville Central’s top stories for 2023

The year-end recap is always an enjoyable time as we sift through our archives and see how many stories we have brought to Stittsville residents over the past year. They bring back the memory of stories of people, places, events, organizations and businesses that are the make-up of our community and we think they are a reflection of the great community of Stittsville. I want to thank all of our readers for your support and comments, and to our writers, photographers, contributors, co-op students and volunteers who help make Stittsville Central the success that it has been we Thank You! All of us wish each and every one of you All the Best for 2024. Lesley McKay, Managing Editor
- west-ottawa-ringette-u19aa-team-heading-off-to-2023-ontario-winter-games/
- specialty-bakery-a-welcome-addition-to-stittsville-british-pride-bakery-has-arrived
- 2nd-annual-stittsville-butter-tart-festival-sells-out-fast
- station-81-firefighters-battle-large-stittsville-house-fire-on-poplarwood-avenue
- sacred-hearts-production-of-the-broadway-classic-annie-gets-rave-reviews
- kenny-caceros-and-richard-domino-officially-open-their-doors-at-the-strength-collective-stittsville
- ottawa-needs-a-new-wildlife-strategy
- Lucy Hambly breaks into the world of STEM
- edo-japan-introduces-something-yummy-and-healthy-to-stittsville
- Successful annual Pumpkin Parade brings out the best of pumpkin carvers
- Bench dedicated to Walter Kavanagh in 2000 restored by the Stittsville Lions
- Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville installs another little lending library
- Community generously supports Operation Come Home at Stittsville Rotary Club food drive
- Updated: From pantry to purpose: the power of Stittsville Food Bank donations
- Handfashioned Fine Craft – Stittsville’s new fine craft hotspot
- Original farmland now bears a park named in honour of the Bradley-Craig family
- Shea Village – ‘not just a project; a vibrant community’ – finally seeing shovels in the ground
- A look into a day at Sacred Heart’s successful Relay for Life Event – raises over $32,000
- Sacred Heart High alumni Laura Devenny to receive the Queen’s University prestigious Agnes Benidickson Tricolour Award
- Between the Bumpers is ‘doing good’ as a 2023 Canada Post ‘Tales of Triumph’ winner
- history-stittsville-public-school-celebrating-75-years-but-its-roots-began-in-1875-on-carp-road
- Photos: Parade of Lights another success thanks to community spirit
We look forward to bringing you more stories in 2024!