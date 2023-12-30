A recap of Stittsville Central’s top stories for 2023

The year-end recap is always an enjoyable time as we sift through our archives and see how many stories we have brought to Stittsville residents over the past year. They bring back the memory of stories of people, places, events, organizations and businesses that are the make-up of our community and we think they are a reflection of the great community of Stittsville. I want to thank all of our readers for your support and comments, and to our writers, photographers, contributors, co-op students and volunteers who help make Stittsville Central the success that it has been we Thank You! All of us wish each and every one of you All the Best for 2024. Lesley McKay, Managing Editor

We look forward to bringing you more stories in 2024!