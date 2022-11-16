A signature event – the ‘Gift of Art Show & Sale’ hosted by the Kanata Civic Art Gallery returns

The Kanata Civic Art Gallery, with over 30 juried members has been in the community for 30 years. Their signature event, Gift of Art Show & Sale, offers the public original fine art in a wide variety of media and styles: sculptures, paintings, photography, textile art, and abstract art to high realism. The art work ranges in size and price. The organizers and artists are pleased to be able to host their first show since the pandemic forced the gallery to suspend this 30-year tradition.

The artists of the Kanata Civic Art Gallery are hosting the art show on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 10:00am to 5:00pm each day. This year 22 artists will exhibit their latest works of art in the upper halls of the John G. Mlacak Centre, 2500 Campeau Drive in Kanata.

The Gallery is also supporting Hospice Care Ottawa with a fundraiser. All proceeds from their sales of homemade baking and a gift basket draw will be donated to this important cause.

With free parking, admission and refreshments, this is a great show to shop, relax, and find that perfect gift for the holidays.

To discover more about the Kanata Civic Art Gallery, visit their website, follow along on their social media channels at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can also send them an email at: kanatacivicartgallery@gmail.com or contact them by phone at: 613-580-2424 ext 33341.

The Kanata Civic Art Gallery

The Kanata Civic Art Gallery is a non-profit community arts organization operated by its members and programmed as a cooperative arts group, with a juried membership and a Board of Management. The current membership includes local artists representing a diversity of media, from oil, to watercolour, acrylic, mixed media, photography, wood, clay and stone. Each member has been accepted through an independent jury process. In addition to over 8 group shows a year, of 6 weeks each, the Gallery holds the annual Gift of Art Show in November.

The KCAG is also responsible for the artwork exhibits at the Ron Maslin Playhouse in Kanata. Another important community cultural service the Gallery provides in the West end of the City is the facilitation and hosting of the annual Young at Art Show, where local talent under 18 years of age have an opportunity to exhibit their artwork. In fact, the KCAG was the first to introduce this young artists show, which the City of Ottawa later expanded city-wide.

The Kanata Civic Art Gallery (KCAG) has been contributing to the City of Ottawa’s cultural mandate since December 8, 1992. The Gallery’s vision is to:

enhance public awareness of Ottawa’s local artistic talent and visual arts scene;

provide a forum for the professional development of all artists, and

work within the City’s mandate to “Provide Art in Public Places”.