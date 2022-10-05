With Election Day approaching quickly, it’s crucial that not only do voters know when they can vote, but how and where.

This year, Advance Vote Days for Ottawa’s 2022 Municipal Elections will take place on October 7th and 14th.

On Friday, October 7th, voting will take place at NeXT Restaurant located at 6400 Hazeldean Road. The poll will be open between 10:00am and 8:00pm.

Those who choose to vote on Friday, October 14th, will have the opportunity to do so at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn located at 1500 Shea Road from 10:00am until 8:00pm.

If you can’t make it to a polling station on one of the Advance Vote Days, you can vote in-person on Monday, October 24th.

Most voting places will be open between 10:00am and 8:00pm, with the exception of long-term care centres and retirement homes, whose hours may differ.

Voters can verify when and where to vote by referring back to their voter notification letter or by using the Where Do I Vote? Tool on the Ottawa website.

Those who voted in the last municipal election should also note that they may not be voting at the same location during this municipal election, which is why it’s important to refer back to your voter letter to confirm your polling station.

If you have not received a voter notification letter, you can confirm your information on the Voters’ List by using the “Am I on the Voters’ List?” tool on the Ottawa website.

If your name is not registered on the Voters’ List, or if you would like to change or update your personal information, you can do so at your voting place. Each location will have forms you can fill out on-site.

Those who plan on voting will be required to show a form of identification prior to receiving a ballot. This identification must include your name and qualifying Ottawa address.

Those who cannot present an acceptable form of identification can make a statutory declaration prior to being issued a ballot.

Voters are also encouraged to bring their voter notification letter with them to their polling station to expedite the voting process, although it is not required.

Those who are unable to make it for one of the Advance Vote Days or Election Day can assign a proxy to vote on their behalf. If this is something that may be of interest to you, you can learn more here.

All voting facilities will be fully accessible. For more information on the accessibility tools available to you, visit ottawa.ca/vote or email elections@ottawa.ca.

For more information on the 2022 Municipal Elections, visit ottawa.ca/vote or contact the Elections Office.