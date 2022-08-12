After two years of Covid – Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run returns

The time of year has returned when pets take their humans for a fundraiser walk. The Ottawa Humane Society’s Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run returns on September 25 at Lansdowne Park’s Great Lawn after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

The Wiggle Waggle had pivoted to an on-line fundraising event for 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the walk raised more than $200,000 to assist the over 8,000 animals that come into the care of the humane society. The goal for 2022 is to raise $250,000.

“It’s been a long two years, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring back the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “It’s incredible to see the community come together in such a big way to help animals in need.”

Participants can join a 10K and 5K run, a 3K walk, the 2K Furry Fun Run and the 1K Kids Fun Run — it’s an event for the whole family. Every registration and pledge provides life-saving care for Ottawa’s homeless animals.

Anyone interested in running or walking for the animals can register at ottawahumane.ca/wwwr. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact events@ottawahumane.ca, call us directly at 613-725-3166 ext. 238.