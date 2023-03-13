Algonquin co-op student Teresa Krasnichuk welcomed by Stittsville Central

For the fifth year, Algonquin College has reached out to Stittsville Central to partner in their Professional Writing Co-op Program. This year, we are pleased to introduce Teresa Krasnichuk. Teresa has been a resident of Kanata for three years, having moved here with her family from Calgary, Alberta, but are originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario. Teresa says of her move and residing in Kanata, “we love the area with its green spaces, interesting restaurants, and friendly people.”

For six weeks, students enrolled in the Professional Writing Program dedicate their time to a work placement. The co-op students are provided with the opportunity and experience to hone their writing and editing skills while gaining relevant work experience. We are pleased to provide this opportunity for the Algonquin students.

“I am happy to join the Stittsville Central team as an Algonquin College Professional Writing program student. I have always had a passion for writing and thought I could learn a lot from the program and even more from the co-op placement. I love discovering new and interesting places and people, and working at Stittsville Central will offer me plenty of opportunities to explore and learn more about my area,” shares Teresa of her co-op placement.

Of the co-op program, Teresa passes on, “when I started the program at Algonquin, I had a preconceived notion of writing and the types of jobs available for writers. As I progressed, I realized that as a writer, there are more opportunities available than I had first thought and in places I never would have considered. I would recommend the program to anyone interested in writing and wanting to expand their skills. I look forward to learning all I can from the team here at Stittsville Central.“

Teresa will be attending events and writing articles on the many activities and local stories in Stittsville. If you see Teresa in the community, do say hello and feel free to share any ideas for articles with her or drop her a line at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca.

Here at Stittsville Central our mandate is to support local journalism and our mission – keeping our readers more informed, interested and engaged in our community. We’re an independent, community and volunteer-driven web site published with help from writers, photographers and other contributors in our neighbourhoods. We thank you for your continued support!