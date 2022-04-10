Algonquin College seeking companies for summer student placements in film and media production

(The Algonquin_College_Media_Centre_Building. Photo: Algonquin College)

Algonquin College is currently looking to place Film & Media Production students in meaningful field placements this summer with film, TV, animation, and advertising companies. The field placement businesses must provide hands-on experience for the students – an integral component for completion of their program.

The two-year Film and Media Production program is delivered in a compressed format over 42 weeks. The students will bring a wealth of talent your way such as:

Get well-trained, highly-motivated students;

Fill immediate needs; and

Evaluate talent for future hires.

Students have had training in cinematography, motion graphics, editing and audio workflow, production, production management, and other related media production.

Two cohorts of students are available; the first window is early May until late June and the second window is late June until mid-August.

This is a non-paying placement position for the students, with a minimum of 140 hours to be completed.

For further information, contact Gayle Nakamoto-Jancewicz, Field Placement Coordinator, and/or Jeremy Atherton, Program Coordinator. Interested companies are also invited to complete this short needs assessment survey.