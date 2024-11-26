An old-fashioned Christmas atmosphere took us back in time at the Goulbourn Museum

Something for everyone could be found at the Goulbourn Museum on Sunday, November 24th for their Old Fashioned Christmas day. There were crafts for the children, a chance to see how calligraphy is created, a visit with Santa, letter writing to Santa, goats to feed, music, Christmas wreaths to purchase, marshmallows to roast, raffle prizes, hot chocolate and homemade cookies.

With over 1500 people attending throughout the day, it didn’t take long for the 55 dozen Christmas cookies baked with love by museum volunteer Lynn Griffiths to disappear in short time. Lynn has been baking cookies for this Christmas event for several years.

This year’s special day could be one of pride for the Museum staff and volunteers and, as is usual, the Goulbourn Museum staff and volunteers have again created the perfect Christmas atmosphere bringing back all of our nostalgic memories.