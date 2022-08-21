Annual outdoor family-friendly Festival of the Wild Child coming August 27th

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a local charity and member of the Ontario Land Trust Alliance (OLTA) dedicated to preserving wildlife, engaging the community, and educating others on the importance of wildlife conservation.

Every year, the MMLT hosts The Festival of the Wild Child, where families can gather together at the High Lonesome Nature Reserve to take part in various family-friendly activities while immersed in nature.

On Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 10:00am to 4:00pm, the MMLT invites you, your family, and your friends to relax and enjoy the beautiful and diverse plants and animals along the wooded trails, beaver ponds, and butterfly meadows at High Lonesome Nature Reserve.

The reserve is located at 867 Carbine Road near Pakenham and is one of MMLT’s most popular properties, well known for its gorgeous scenery and diversity.

Here, guests of all ages are welcome to take part in the organized activities such as the ‘Magical Fairies’ and ‘We All Live Here’ scavenger hunts, ‘Life in the Pond’ and ‘What are the Sounds of Nature’ activity stations, and even the ‘Pollinators Path’ and ‘How Big Storms Create New Forest Habitats’ discovery walks.

To get ready for the exciting big event, the MMLT will have Festival of the Wild Child branded t-shirts for youth available for purchase at the event and on their online shop.

Event admission is FREE for children under 16, and $10 for those who are over 16. Of course, donations will be graciously accepted but are not required.

Guests are also encouraged to pre-register on the official MMLT website here, where you can find up-to-date event information as well as information on the rain date (August 28th) if the weather fails to cooperate on the day of.

The MMLT also urges guests to remember to bring water, sunscreen, appropriate footwear, plenty of snacks, as well as an open mind and cheerful outlook in order to ensure an enchanting and rewarding experience.

And don’t forget…Be a Wild Child. It’s in your Nature!