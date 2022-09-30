Apples, butter tarts and a municipal debate – the week that was in photos

After two years of not being able to come together for community events, this past weekend saw two anticipated events in Stittsville. The Stittsville AppleFest (2) and the inaugural Butter Tart Festival and Market. Both of these events proved just what community means with everyone coming together to enjoy the day. On Monday, September 26, the Stittsville Business Association and the Stittsville Village Association co-hosted the all-candidates Question and Answer session at the Stittsville United Church. The debate was well-attended and questions posed, had the candidates thinking quickly on their feet.

On Saturday, September 24, the AppleFest (Part 2) took place in the parking lot of Holy Spirit Parish in Stittsville. At the event, residents could purchase locally grown varieties of apples – Honey Crisp, Paula Red, McIntosh and Gala Apples. There were contests and live music for attendees. Profits from the festival support local charities.

Also on Saturday, September 24, the inaugural Stittsville Butter Tart Festival and Market took place at the Village Square Park. Now who doesn’t love butter tarts. The varieties of butter tarts were judged by MPP Goldie Ghamari, Jon Martin owner of Mavericks Donuts Stittsville and Scott Phelan our community Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year for 2022. The winners of the best butter tarts at this 1st festival were: in the Traditional category – Sugar Tarts Bakery; Best Signature category – Kings Creek Garlic Farm; and in the People’s Choice category – Atomic Tom.

After all the excitement of the Stittsville festivals, Monday, September 26 was a more serious event, as the Municipal Election Questions and Answers session took place at the Stittsville United Church. If you were not able to attend and want to learn more of the candidates and their views, you can watch the event at this link compliments of iSiLive.