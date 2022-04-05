Applications from charities now open for 11th annual OPS Gala

For the first time in two years, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has just announced that they will be hosting their 11th annual Gala this fall.

The event will take place at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.

This Gala is an opportunity for the OPS to honour their hard work throughout the year while also giving back to the community.

“Every year, local charities are selected as beneficiaries of the Gala fundraising. The charities are picked because of shared values with the Ottawa Police Service, a willingness to pitch in and help, as well as having an established network within the community to help with the fundraising efforts,” said Inspector Jim Elves.

Any local charities that provide services to those in need are welcome to apply.

To date, the OPS Gala has raised nearly $1 million for charities such as Big Brothers, Big Sisters; the Boys and Girls Club, Ottawa Food Bank, the Distress Centre, and Youville.

Those who qualify can fill out their application form on the Ottawa Police website. The deadline is Monday, April 25th, 2022, at 4:00pm.