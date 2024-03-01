Are you a post-secondary student with a love for history? Goulbourn Museum is hiring!

Goulbourn Museum is a local cultural heritage institution that opened in 1990. Through various grants and government funding, the museum has thrived and grown into the institution it is today.

Are you a post-secondary student looking for a one-of-a-kind work experience this summer? Goulbourn Museum is hiring for the following positions:

Programming Assistant: Duties include the development and delivery of public programs and events and facilitating visitor experiences.

Marketing & Outreach Assistant: Duties include the development and delivery of a 2024 summer marketing plan, design of promotional material, and facilitating visitor experiences.

All candidates require excellent English language skills and computer competency. French is an asset. All positions are subject to funding approvals and are anticipated to run for 16 weeks at $17.00 per hour for 37.5 hours per week. Work includes weekends and may include some statutory holidays. Please note there is no public transportation to the Museum site.

Applications will be accepted by email to manager@goulbournmuseum.ca until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024. For complete application instructions, please refer to the individual job descriptions at the links provided above.

Full job descriptions and application details available at: www.goulbournmuseum.ca/connect/careers/

Goulbourn Museum is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes diversity in our workforce. For more information about the Museum, please visit goulbournmuseum.ca