August news and events from the Goulbourn Museum

In July the Goulbourn Museum staff ran a very successful Olympics-themed Summer Seekers program for children ages 4-11. In addition to fun sports challenges and crafts, our young participants also gained some history of the games and learned about Olympic athletes and Olympic artefacts from Goulbourn Township! We’re running another Summer Seekers program this month (see details below). Happy August!

Successful First Year for Collections Working Group

The inaugural meeting of the Collections Working Group (CWG) was held on August 9, 2023. Over the course of one year, they have considered the history of 19 different donors and reviewed a total of 608 objects…KEEP READING

Temporary Donation Intake Closure

With great appreciation for the generosity shown by the Museum’s community, we must announce the temporary closure of donation intake for the remainder of 2024. The Museum’s Collections Working Group is reviewing over 1,000 donated objects in queue currently. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

New Exhibit at Stittsville Library

Earlier this month we installed an exhibition at the Stittsville Library which will be on display until the end of August. Our summer student, Aiden Strudwick, took the lead on the exhibit which is an extension of our #WhatsItWednesday social media campaign. The “What Is It” exhibit features macro photos of objects from our prop collection along with clues which challenge visitors to try and guess what the items are before looking at the ojects themselves which are also on display. Let us know what you think!

Victorian Tea Party for Kids – MIND YOUR MANNERS! – Saturday, August 17, 10am – 2pm

Join us for a Victorian Tea party and picnic with dress up, etiquette lessons and lots of crafts including hat making and calling cards! (All snacks will be nut free.)



Mind Your Manners! takes place on Saturday, August 17th from 10 AM to 2 PM and is a drop-in format. Activities are geared to kids ages 4-11 and cost is $5 per child. (Parents/guardians must stay onsite.) Space will be limited. We encourage you to reserve your child’s spot otherwise it will be first-come, first-served on event day, or while supplies last. You can register online here: REGISTER

Can You Help Identify These People?

We recently received this photograph full of people from the community but we need help identifying them. Does anyone look familiar? If you can fill in some blanks for us, please email us at: info@goulbournmuseum.ca.

Keep an eye out for the Ottawa Museum Network’s new marketing campaign “More Museums to Love!” If you happen to see one of their ads on an OC Transpo bus, please snap a picture and send it to us!