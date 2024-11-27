Avoid holiday hazards – Electrical safety tips for festive decorating

Emily Larose, Vice President, Regulatory and General Counsel of the Electrical Safety Authority of Ontario shared her tips with Stittsville Central to avoid electrical issues when decorating your home for the festive season. “Tis’ the season to make things merry and bright. But while holiday decorating can be fun, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential hazards of unsafe electrical décor,” shared Emily.

This holiday season, the Electrical Safey Authority (ESA) is reminding homeowners to prioritize electrical safety when decking your halls. Unsafe electrical décor can lead to serious safety risks, such as electric shocks and fires. By taking a few simple precautions, you can enjoy a beautiful and bright holiday season, safely.

Here are five electrical safety tips for purchasing supplies and gifts and decorating your home:

Always look for a Canadian certification mark:

When shopping for electrical décor and purchasing gifts for loved ones either in store or online, make sure to only buy electrical products from retailers that sell products certified for use in Canada, and look for a recognized Canadian certification mark. This can be found on the product package or in the online description and validates that the product has been tested for safety and is approved for use in Canada. To know what certification marks to look for, here is a comprehensive list.

Limit the number of strings of lights:

In the excitement of creating your winter wonderland, it’s easy to go overboard. But remember, no more than three light strings can be safely connected in most cases. Anything over that can cause overheating.

Don’t run cords under carpets:

Avoid running extension cords under carpets, tree skirts or across walkways, which can cause them to overheat or get damaged. Ensure that all furniture is positioned away from extension cords and won’t be moved over them. Damaging an extension cord can lead to a shock or fire.

Stay three metres away from overhead powerlines:

When decorating outdoors with lights and decorations on your roof or trees, always check for overhead powerlines before setting up your ladder or using pole extensions. Ensure you and your tools are at least three meters away from powerlines and never rest your ladder or hang decorations on them. Remember, you don’t have to make direct contact, electricity can jump to you, your reaching tools, or decorations if you get too close!

Turn your lights out:

At the end of the night before you go to bed, or when you leave the house, don’t forget to turn off holiday lights. Even better, consider getting a timer for both indoor and outdoor lights for convenience.

Keep these tips in mind to help you and your loved ones stay safe from electrical harm. For

more information about holiday safety, visit ESAsafe.com/HolidaySafety.

Have a merry and safe holiday season!