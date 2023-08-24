Back to School safety reminders for students and commuters

It’s Back to School season! With students of all ages returning to the classroom over the coming weeks, the Ottawa Police Service reminds motorists to be aware of an increased number of students on city streets.

Many students will be busing, walking and riding their bikes to their destinations for the first time in several weeks.

Please consider the following Back to School safety tips:

Reduce speeds in school zones and be ready to stop anytime. Children do not always notice oncoming traffic;

Obey school bus signals;

Watch for pedestrian crossovers, know how they work and obey them when in use;

Walk on available sidewalks;

Always cross at intersections, looking and listening for traffic and walk across only when the road is clear, and it’s safe to do so;

Follow adult crossing guards, student crossing patrols and school bus operator’s signals; and,

Always wear a helmet when riding a bike and walk your bike across a roadway.

Drivers are responsible for stopping in both directions on a road without a median when they see a school bus stopped with its lights flashing. Fines for not obeying this law range from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points.

For more safety tips, go to our Traffic Services page.