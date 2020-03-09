Bell Warriors hold AGM – 65 years of all-inclusive youth football programs

(Bell Warriors Football Club President, Paul Stewart, at Winter Workouts in 2019. Photo: Submitted)

Entering their 65th year of youth football programs, the Bell Warriors Football Club is proud to celebrate this accomplishment. And what a success it has been! Since 1955, the Warriors have offered flag, touch and tackle football programs for boys and girls ages 5-23 in the communities of Britannia, Bayshore, Bells Corners, Richmond, Munster and Stittsville.

Bell Warriors President, Paul Stewart is full of pride when telling Stittsville Central that the Bell Warriors Football Club is entering its 65th year of mentoring and teaching youth. “We continue to expand our football programs for our community which includes Stittsville, Richmond and Munster Hamlet. Our small army of community volunteers are committed and excited to grow our club, league and sport. It’s all about mentoring our youth while instilling values in a positive, supportive and encouraging environment. We see football as the ultimate team sport and we can’t wait to get started for our 65th season!”

The organization recently held their Annual General Meeting at Amberwood Lounge and Eatery (ALE) in Stittsville. ALE is a proud supporter of the Warriors club being a gold sponsor. At the AGM, the following 2020 executive was named:

Vice-President of Finance: Dan Crabtree of Stittsville

Vice-President of Administration (a new position): Kelly Moniot of Munster

Vice-President of Player/Field Equipment: Paul Gowans

Vice-President of Operations: Richard Baylin

President: Paul Stewart of Richmond

(L to R: Paul Stewart-Warriors President; Sarah Courtney-ALE Manager; and Dan Crabtree-Warriors VP of Finance at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Bell Warriors Football Club held at ALE in Stittsville. Photo: Submitted)

The Club has introduced a FREE co-ed indoor football camp for youth in grades 4 to 10. They are offering seven sessions taking place at Bell High School on Wednesday evenings from 6:00 – 7:30 pm that run until April 8. There is no requirement to register — just show up and have some fun! These free sessions provide a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming flag and tackle football Spring season. No equipment is required, but it is recommended to wear appropriate clothing and gym shoes.

The annual Winter Workouts are starting up with clinics taking place on April 4, 11, 18, and 25 at the Ben Franklin Dome in Nepean. Bring along a pair of cleats and from 7:00 – 8:00 pm, kids aged 8-15 can participate in the one-hour sessions. The cost is $40.00 and includes a Bell Warriors commemorative t-shirt. If kids want to sign-up for the Bell Warriors Tackle Football Program, this can be done on site at the same time. You can register for Winter Workouts here.

To learn how you can become a part of Bell Warriors Football go to www.bellwarriors.ca or email info@BellWarriors.ca.