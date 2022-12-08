Bell Warriors Mosquito Football team wins Provincial Fall Cup Championships

Since 1955, the Bell Warriors Football Club has given young girls and boys the opportunity to build strong relationships, stay active, and have fun while doing it.

Now, the Bell Warriors have programs available for kids between the ages 5 and 19 in the communities of Britannia, Bayshore, Bells Corners, Crystal Beach, Richmond, Munster, and our very own Stittsville.

On top of their Spring Girls Flag Football, Spring Boys Flag Football, and Fall competitive Tackle Football programs, the Bell Warriors Football Club also offers off-season clinics every year.

“We are looking forward to having a great series of clinics this winter which will lead into our Spring Flag Football program,” mentions Paul Stewart, President of the Bell Warriors Football Club. “Every year we look forward to introducing our sport to new youth and families while continuing positive experiences and growth with our veterans.”

“We get to create new relationships while strengthening existing friendships. We have a very experienced coaching staff returning for 2023 so our expectations are very high for a fantastic year ahead.”

On top of their amazing staff, the Bell Warriors Football Club is also filled with plenty of hard-working and like-minded kids all looking to build new skills and make friends along the way.

“Our players have to learn new skills, learn how to interact with others as a team, and all while embracing an active lifestyle and having fun,” Paul confesses.

(Football Ontario 2022 Fall Cup Tier II Mosquito Provincial Champions. Photo: Submitted)

And this hard work certainly paid off. Thanks to their hard work and determination, the Bell Warriors’ Mosquitos won the Gilchrist Cup by a whopping 18 points earlier last month, which took them to the championships, where they once again proved their exceptional skills and ability to work as a team.

(NCAFA 2022 Gilchrist Cup League Champions. Photo: Submitted)

Putting an end to a great season, the Mosquitos were able to finish their Provincial Fall Cup Championship game with a score of 6-0, taking home yet another massive win for their team.

(Marcus Landon of Stittsville – 2022 Isaac Provincial Fall Cup Offensive MVP – Photo: Submitted)

“Football is the ultimate team sport. It is a tremendous sport for building confidence in youth through positive reinforcement and challenging their horizons,” says Paul.

“Our sport is also ideal to build values like respect, responsibility, commitment, and resilience. If parents want their youth to grow through accomplishment and gain pride, then football is for them.”

As the years go on, the Bell Warriors Football Club continues to grow and prosper, which President Paul Stewart largely credits to program director Rodney Moors, stating that “Rod continues to bring innovation and new approaches to grow the sport of Flag Football for boys and girls.”

A special thanks also goes out to Mosquito Head Coach Jon Landon, Mosquito Team Manager Monica Landon, and volunteers Pat Fleming, Marc Parenteau, and Kevin Wagdin, who all helped lead the Mosquito team to victory this season.

“As part of the largest youth football league in Canada, NCAFA, our sport is growing like never before,” says Paul. “We are looking forward to hosting full programs for all four of our tackle football levels in 2023.”

One of the Bell Warriors’ main objectives is to keep their programs affordable and accessible for everyone. Unfortunately, their budget covers approximately 45% of their fees. In order to keep providing their programs to kids of all backgrounds, fundraising is of massive importance.

To support their teams, for the past few years the Bell Warriors have been holding online auctions and draws. In fact, their next draw is Super Bowl themed, with the prize being an authentic NFL San Francisco 49ers helmet signed by Jerry Rice himself.

For more information on the Super Bowl draw, you can visit the official Bell Warriors Football Club website, or look for details on their Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram pages.

For more details about the Bell Warriors Football Club itself, you can visit their website here, or send an email to info@BellWarriors.ca with any questions you may have.