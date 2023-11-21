Bench dedicated to Walter Kavanagh in 2000 restored by the Stittsville Lions

(Leona Kavanagh (seated on the bench), wife of Walter Kavanagh and his daughter Kelly Dale (standing behind her mother) participated in a November 18th rededication of a bench honouring the late Walter J. Kavanagh. Also present were members of the Ottawa Valley Voyageurs R.V. Club – Connie Bielby, Elizabeth and Connie – who originally dedicated the bench in 2000. Stittsville Lions members restored the bench and were present for the unveiling of the restored bench – Helen Burke, Bernadette St. John, Robert Gregory, Beth Lewis, Bob Lewis and Jack Burke. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Walter Kavanagh was a long-time Stittsville resident and the proud owner of Capital Water Supply. Before sewar and water services arrived in Stittsville, the majority of homes, farms and businesses in Stittsville, and former Goulbourn Township, had a well that had been drilled by Walter. He was a good friend to many here in Stittsville and a dedicated member of the Stittsville District Lions Club since 1975. He had been an avid RVer and long-time member of the Upper Canada Voyageurs. Sadly, Walter passed away in 1999 at the age of 70, but he was not forgotten for all of the kindness and support shown to his community and further afar.

Walter loved his RV and travelling with his wife, Leona and young daughters, Kelly and Susan, becoming a member of the Upper Canada Voyageurs R.V. Club where he made many more friends. In memory of Walter, a bench was built and dedicated to Walter in 2000 by the Club. Knowing he was a dedicated Lion at the Stittsville Club, the bench was placed in front of the Lions hall on Stittsville Main Street. A plaque, honouring Walter, reads as follows: In memory of Walter J. Kavanagh – friend, father and fellow traveller – Upper Canada Voyageurs R.V. Club.

The bench was beginning to look aged, so the Stittsville District Lions moved it to under the old Spruce tree on the south side of the Lions hall with a plan to have it refurbished. Due to the pandemic, the city couldn’t provide the cement pad required for placement of the new bench and so it was wheelchair accessible, so the Lions had more time to re-create the bench (with more staining to be done and the arms to be added next year).

On November 18, 2023, the bench was again in place on Stittsville Main for all to use. The boards have been replaced and the broken plaque recreated by the Lions. Members of the Stittsville Lions, Lionettes and the Ottawa Valley Voyageurs R.V. Club were on hand, along with Walter’s wife, Leona, and daughter Kelly to re-dedicate the bench in memory of Walter.

(Leona Kavanagh smiles as the refurbished bench in honour of her husband, Walter, is unveiled.)

Beth Lewis of the Stittsville Lions told of the work that was done to replace the bench and how they are pleased to see it back in place. Lion Jack Burke shared his memories of the good work Walter had done on behalf of the Lions. Connie Bielby of the Ottawa Valley Voyageurs was pleased to see the Lions take on the project to have the bench replaced and told the gathered group how much Walter enjoyed RVing and always gave back to the Voyageurs. Leona Kavanagh was happy to have the bench back in place and thanked everyone for the work that went into ensuring it was restored for the community to use.

Walter was known for the many good deeds he shared with our community. He could always be counted on to sponsor many of our hockey and softball teams over the years and our annual June Jamboree.

Back in the late 70s, Walter and fellow Lion member Teddy Martin had an idea. The town needed doctors and what better way to attract them than to build a medical centre. The purchase of the land was negotiated with Ted’s Mom, Ivy Martin (she was glad to see the meetings moved from her house), where the building is currently located. The land sold for 25% of the property value and a $60,000 bank loan was obtained by the Club. How was the Club going to pay back this loan and raise the necessary funds to build? Walter and Ted had the solution – fundraising. The first event was a draw for a Cadillac. Walter secured the loan for the car. Many events such as this took place and the loan was soon paid off. Construction could begin on the medical centre with the hard and dedicated work of Walter, Teddy and Dick Verhoef taking it on in the years between 1979-80. Soon thereafter, Dr. James Bell arrived as the first doctor to bring his practice to the Stittsville Lions Club Medical Centre.

(L-R: Dick Verhoef, Walter Kavanagh and Ted Martin in 1979 – the construction crew for the Lion Club’s new medical centre and home. Photo provided by Lance Martin)

Walter was known for his years of volunteerism and in his honour, the Walter Kavanagh Volunteerism Award is presented annually by the Stittsville Lionettes to students at Sacred Heart High School in memory of the late Walter, a stalwart of the Stittsville District Lions Club.

Many of the seniors from Wildpine Residence and Revera are pleased to see the bench returned as they often rest on it during their walks.

The next time you are sitting on or passing by the bench, remember Walter Kavanagh’s kindness – he did so much for our community.