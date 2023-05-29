Betty Hill Walkway proposed to rename Poole Creek pathway

(Former MPP Norm Sterling, former MP Walter Baker and former Reeve Betty Hill pose in November 1979 for the official sod-turning ceremony to begin building the new curling club in Richmond, Ontario. Photo: Goulbourn Museum – the photo was donated to the Museum)

The City of Ottawa is conducting public consultations on a naming proposal for a Stittsville pathway. The existing pathway would see its current name (Poole Creek Walkway) changed to reflect and commemorate the significant contribution and community service provided to the Stittsville community over the years by Betty Hill.

The path to be re-named is located in a section of the Poole Creek Walkway to the west of Main Street, past the Community Centre, and ending at Johnathon Pack Street, located within Alexander Grove Park, 10 Warner Colpitts Lane.

It has been proposed that the walkway be renamed to Betty Hill Walkway. In recognition of Betty HIll’s demonstrated excellence, the City has been asked to name a section of the Poole Creek Walkway located within Alexander Grove Park, located at 10 Warner Colpitts Lane, “Betty Hill Walkway”.

Former Mayor Betty Hill served the Stittsville and Goulbourn community for nearly 20 years. She served as Reeve of Richmond, Ontario, until amalgamation with Goulbourn Township in 1974 and was Mayor of Goulbourn Township until 1981. In 1994, she was elected to Ottawa-Carleton Regional Council, two years after getting a law degree and was re-elected in 1997 by acclamation. She represented the Western Townships Wards.

Ms. Hill was instrumental in many community initiatives, including bringing municipal water and sewer to Stittsville, creation of a business and industrial park in Goulbourn, and the development of the original Poole Creek pathway.

If you would like to submit written comments regarding one or more of the proposals, please complete the following survey to provide your input. Comments must be received no later than Saturday, June 24, 2023.

View each proposal online at ottawa.ca.