Biscuits & Purrs Cat Rescue captured hearts at Wildpine Residence

(Alessa Fiorenza holds Ollie, the 3-month old kitten she adopted at the Biscuits and Purrs Cat Rescue event at Wildpine Residence on August 8th. Photo: Alessa Fiorenza / Feature: Stittsville Central)

The cats and kittens of Biscuits & Purrs Cat Rescue were definitely the centre of attention at the August 8th International Cat Day adoption event held at Wildpine Residence. Yolla Saghbini, a volunteer with the Rescue who lives in Stittsville, was on hand to share with us the work that Biscuits & Purrs is doing to save and find new homes for their rescued cats and kittens. The cats come from varying backgrounds and circumstances – strays, surrendered cats and kittens, and cats in at-risk situations.

Yolla told us, “we are volunteer run and currently have 156 kittens and cats in our care at Biscuits & Purrs. We receive anywhere from 25 to 30 calls a day from across the area to help in any given situation and we are always looking for foster homes”. The important message she expressed, “we want to stress to get your cats spayed or neutered and to ask people to stop dumping your cats and kittens in the hope they will be found!”.

During the cat rescue day, you could find homemade cat comfort blankets and crafty toys filled with catnip and other cat accessories being sold to support the Rescue.

The greatest news of the day was that 3-month old Oleander (Ollie) had found a forever home – adopted by Alessa Fiorenza who said, “it was love at first sight”. Wildpine are also adopting two cats (9-year old Louie and 3-year old Luna) for their special care residents to provide comfort to each other.

(A happy Alessa Fiorenza cuddles her newly adopted kitten – Ollie.)

Biscuits & Purrs Cat Rescue is a non-profit providing services from east to west Ottawa and the area. Their mission is to find loving forever homes for every feline friend in need. With a dedicated team of volunteers – Kim Matheson, Juliana Lepoutre, Shelley Funk and Yolla Saghbini – between them they have an incredible combined experience of over 100 years in cat rescue work.

The Rescue is foster-based with a main intake and have monitoring catteries just outside of Perth and Casselman. Their priority is cats in high-risk situations – living on the streets, living in unhealthy crowded conditions, abandoned, or their lives are directly in danger.

Once in care, all of the cats receive health checks from a veterinarian and are spayed/ neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites/worms, and microchipped. Kittens and cats are only available for adoption once it is known they are healthy and socially ready to go to their forever homes.

There are so many ways you can help the cats and kittens!

Become a foster

Share their facebook posts and visit their Instagram page

Volunteer your time by helping out with special events, picking up and delivering supplies, or joining the social media team

Donate food, or other items on their Amazon wish list

Donate money – your support will go a long way to make a difference

Run a fundraiser

(Bella is waiting to meet you at the Kitten Adoption Open House on August 17th being held in Stittsville)

To see some of the kittens up for adoption, Bella and her kittens along with Biscuits & Purrs are holding a ‘Kitten Adoption Open House’ at the home of one of their foster families on August 17 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at 6319 Abbott Street, West here in Stittsville. The event will take place outdoors in the backyard Cattio. The rescues have been microchipped, dewormed and vaccinated and are rescues off of the street or owner surrendered.

Contact Biscuits & Purrs Cat Rescue on their website to see what you can do to be a part of the solution by volunteering or fostering – you can trust that your support goes a long way in making a difference in the lives of these sweet rescues.

Follow Biscuits & Purrs on Facebook or Instagram.