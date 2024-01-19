Boundary changes coming into effect in 2024-25 for new Fernbank and Sacred Heart High Schools

On November 28, 2023, the Ottawa Catholic School Board approved revised plans for a Temporary Attendance Boundary change that will affect Kanata West, the Village of Stittsville, and the Fernbank Community.

Along with the addition of the New Fernbank High School, the attendance boundaries of Sacred Heart, Holy Trinity, and All Saints High Schools will see changes that will go into place for the 2024-2025 school year.

Boundary Change Highlights Ahead of 2024-2025

Students from grades 7-12 attending Holy Trinity High School or Sacred Heart High School during the 2023-24 school year will have a one-time option to remain at those schools. Students choosing this option would remain designated to attend those schools and eligible for transportation, subject to meeting OSTA criteria.

Beginning in September 2024, students living in the St. Bernadette and St. Martin de Porres attendance boundaries will be directed to All Saints High School until the planned new secondary school is opened in Fernbank.

What is Changing at the Elementary Level?

Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, elementary schools within the attendance areas for Sacred Heart, Holy Trinity and the New Fernbank High Schools will see the following changes.

New Fernbank High School Feeder Schools

For the 2024-2025 school year, students starting grade 7 from the following elementary schools will feed into the New Fernbank High School.

St. Martin de Porres Elementary School

St. Bernadette Elementary School

Holy Trinity High School Feeder Schools

For the 2024-2025 school year, students starting grade 7 from the following elementary schools will feed into Holy Trinity High School.

St. James Elementary School

St. Anne Elementary School

Holy Redeemer Elementary School

Sacred Heart High School Feeder Schools

For the 2024-2025 school year, students starting grade 7 from the following elementary schools will feed into Sacred Heart High School.

Guardian Angels Elementary School

Holy Spirit Elementary School

St. Philip Elementary School

St. Stephen Elementary School

Need More Information?

Many of these changes are the result of a public consultation process that started in April 2023. To help parents who may want more background on how these decisions were made, we’ve gathered several resources.