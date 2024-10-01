Budget consultations with Councillors start next week

The City of Ottawa wants to hear from you as we prepare Draft Budget 2025. In the coming weeks, you will have several opportunities to shape the City’s draft budget. Starting Monday, October 7, Councillors will be hosting consultation sessions where residents can share comments and provide input on the City’s priorities and where to find potential savings. Find a budget consultation near you by visiting Engage Ottawa.

Councillors Glen Gower, Cathy Curry and Allan Hubley will be holding a joint public consultation on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm at the Tony Graham Recreation Complex, Hall A, located at 100 Charlie Rogers Place in Kanata. You can also attend virtually by registering at this link.

Additional sessions are still being planned. Please note that dates and times are subject to change. Visit Engage Ottawa frequently for the most up-to-date list of sessions, information and resource materials for Draft Budget 2025.

Opportunities for participation in the budget process:

Year-round:

Submit your ideas to your Ward Councillor(External link).

Watch, attend or participate in committee and Council meetings(External link) to learn more about important decisions at City Hall.

Provide input on public engagement opportunities that matter to you through Engage Ottawa.

Follow and communicate with us on Facebook (External link)and X(External link) @ottawacity, using the hashtag #OttBudget

Call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401). Rural residents call 613-580-2400

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca.