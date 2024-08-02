Build your library – and help build safe, affordable homes for local families

(Habitat Greater Ottawa ReStore Volunteers sorting through a pile of books ahead of the ReStore Reads Book Fair taking place August 10 and 11, 2024. Photo: Provided)

With thousands of new, like-new and gently used titles on offer, organizers say the selection of fiction and non-fiction will definitely be high-volume, with a great selection for a great cause, at the ReStore Reads Book Fair taking place on August 10 and 11, 2024 in Stittsville..

Prices start at just $1 for paperbacks and children’s books and $3 for hardcovers. The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa ReStore at 3 Iber Road, just south of Hazeldean Road.

Proceeds will go directly to Habitat Greater Ottawa to support the organization in building more safe and affordable homes that provide a solid foundation for local families.

The book sale is the largest ever for the west-end ReStore, and the first to be entirely volunteer-led.

Co-ordinator, Denis Deschênes, said volunteers were happy to step up. As a volunteer himself with Habitat since 2018, “I have seen the work they have done and the people who have benefited from their work,” he said. “It is my way to continue to contribute.”

In preparation for the event, volunteers sought book donations from the public and now are sorting through more than 10,000 titles in multiple categories.

Mr. Deschênes said, “sale organizers have two goals: first, to give customers access to a broad selection of books on all subjects, and second, to expose them to the ReStore and its other product offerings such as new and gently used furniture, appliances, home décor and construction materials.”

For more information about the Book Fair, please email bookfair@habitatgo.ca.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa ReStore

The ReStore is a social enterprise retailer offering a great range of new and gently used furniture, home appliances, building materials and more, all at no HST. Whenever you shop or donate to the ReStore, you’re helping give items a second life while reducing waste in local landfills. Proceeds from ReStore sales are invested back into Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa operations, supporting the charity in building more safe, secure and affordable homes for local families. Visit our two Ottawa ReStore locations at the Train Yards (768 Belfast Rd.) or Stittsville (3 Iber Rd.) or shop online at habitatgoshop.ca. For more information on donating items or volunteering with the ReStore, please visit habitatgo.ca/restore.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa

With the help of local Habitat families, donors, community partners and volunteers, Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes that provide a solid foundation for local families. Habitat’s Affordable Homeownership program offers more than just housing; it sets families up to be successful homeowners who are invested in their homes and in their community. The benefits of owning a long-term stable Habitat home are many. They include reduced reliance on social housing and food banks, better educational, financial and employment outcomes and improved health and overall wellbeing for families. For more information, please visit habitatgo.ca.