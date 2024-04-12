Bursary applications being accepted by Stittsville Legion, Branch 618

The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, is accepting bursary applications, funded by the Poppy Trust Fund. The Royal Canadian Legion is committed to supporting Veterans and their families and offers financial assistance for post-secondary education.

Bursaries are available to anyone up to the age of 25 for post-secondary education. The bursary money comes from the Poppy Trust Fund, and you must have a history of military service in your family which should extend back as far as your grandparents.

Recipients must commit to participating in the Legion’s Poppy Campaign and volunteer for a two hour shift. If you are unable to participate then you can have someone substitute on your behalf.

Paper application forms are available from the duty bartender at The Legion (1481 Stittsville Main Street) during business hours or an online application form can be downloaded from the Branch 618 website. All application forms must be submitted by the mandatory closing date of April 30, 2024.