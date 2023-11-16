Busy weekend ahead for events in Stittsville and area – next week too

The holiday season is quickly approaching and with that there are a number of arts and craft shows taking place in Stittsville and area. There are dinners, theatre, fundraisers, trivia and karaoke to fill your weekend and the upcoming week. Don’t miss out on these fun times.

Check out the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville wine survivor! There is only 2 and a half weeks left to get your tickets! Proceeds could be used to: buy Chromebooks or school supplies for children in need, host our annual Kids 4 Kids Talent Showcase, or to provide food and books to the local foodbanks! Tickets are $20 for 1 ticket or $40 for 3 tickets (must be over 19 to participate). To purchase, e-transfer contact@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca with the following information: your first and last name, email address, phone number, and wine preference (red or white). You have until December 3, 2023 to purchase tickets, so don’t miss out and buy now!

Friday, November 17

Start your weekend with live music at Brew Revolution (6081 Hazeldean Rd). Take in the music of Radio Days starting at 7:00pm. For groups of 5 or more, call ahead to make a reservation – 613-672-2739.

It is the final two evenings for Kanata Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night (November 17 and 18). Fans of Shakespeare’s comedies can look forward to attending the local theatre’s production of the romantic comedy that marks the 40th anniversary of Kanata Theatre’s first production of a Shakespeare play, which was itself Twelfth Night. The shows start at 7:30pm both evenings. To learn more about the play – and to purchase tickets – visit Kanata Theatre’s website.

If you love to sing, the Stittsville Legion is holding a Karaoke Night starting at 8:00pm. Join DJ Garth and have some fun!

Saturday, November 18

Wildpine Residence (10 Wildpine Court) are hosting Eco West Enders for Stittsville’s Sew Sustainable starting at 10:00am. Have a clothing item in your closet in need of repair but just not sure how to fix it? Register your item in the link below and have a seamstress repair it while you learn how! All profits will be going to a local charity (to be announced). https://forms.gle/v363BmfaBudvTFL7A.

The Stittsville District Lions Club are holding their bottle drive for Diabetes from 10:00am – 1:00pm at the Lions Hall on Stittsville Main Street. November is Diabetes Month so every bottle dropped off means you are helping someone with Diabetes. The Club is also holding their Annual Fundraising Campaign to raise funds to help those who are less fortunate. With the high cost of living affecting food prices, this year’s Annual Fundraising Campaign will support the Stittsville Food Bank. For your donation of $100.00 or more received prior to November 15th, your personalized sign will be displayed at the Village Square Park at the corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main Streets before the Parade of Lights evening on December 2nd. You can send an E-transfer to fundraising.stittsvillelions@gmail.com.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (2 Mulkins Street) is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, bake sale and luncheon from 10:00am to 2:00pm. They are featuring their amazing Bake Sale, White Elephant Table, and a Delicious Hot Luncheon. It is also a great opportunity to meet our local authors. Adults are $15, children six to 12 years $10, and children under six years are free.

The Catholic Women’s League of Holy Spirit Parish (Abbott St. & Shea Rd.) is holding their Annual Christmas Bazaar in the Church hall from 9:00am – 2:00pm. There will be several vendors, a craft table, bake table and a white elephant table. There are raffles for door prizes and a tea room. Admission and parking are free.

Join Ritchie Feed & Seed Inc (5901 Ottawa St.)in Richmond for their Ritchie’s Christmas Bazaar. There will be over 60 local vendors for everything you may need this holiday season! From 10:00am – 3:00pm you can find food, body care, craft goods, home décor, jewels, stationery, woodwork, lots more for kids and, of course, evergreens. A food truck will be on-site, washroom facilities available, the space is heated and covered and parking is free. Please donate with cash and/or non-perishable goods to the Richmond-Munster Food Bank.

From 10:00am – 3:00pm drop in to the Johnny Leroux Community Centre for the Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers & Vendors Market. Beat the Christmas rush and shop at the over 30 local vendors.

The Kanata Civic Art Gallery’s signature Gift of Art annual show featuring fine art works by 28 artists takes place November 18 and 19, 2023. This event continues to be a highlight in the local art community giving visitors the opportunity to appreciate local art, talk with the artists and purchase original pieces. There will be a wide variety of media, from oil, watercolour, encaustic and acrylic paintings, to photography, textile art, sculpture and others. The show runs both days from 10:00am – 5:00pm in the upper halls of the John Mlacak Centre, 2500 Campeau Drive. Admission and parking are free. The show will also raise funds for Hospice Care Ottawa. For more information please visit: www.kanatagallery.ca or email the Gallery at kanatacivicartgallery@gmail.com.

The Goulbourn Township Historical Society are hosting an afternoon of history at the Stittsville Library at 1:30pm. From 1898 to 1974 Stittsville was a bustling site as a Holiness Movement/Methodist meeting place, with voices and singing a regular summer occurrence in their camp adjacent to Alexander Grove. We’ll take a nostalgic and historical look back at the activities that once took place in the centre of the village. This free event, presented by the Goulbourn Township Historical Society, is open to everyone. Parking and refreshments are free. Please tell a neighbour and bring a friend.

St. Thomas’ Open Table (Stittsville Main & Carleton Cathcart) is held on the third Saturday of every month. All are welcome. Join us for dinner. Doors open at 4:30pm, dinner is served at 5:00pm, and free will offering is gratefully accepted. We are also looking for Volunteers to help out. If interested, please get in touch with St. Thomas Anglican Church Stittsville, 1619 Stittsville Main, stthomasstittsville@gmail.com or by calling the office at 613-836-5741.

The Stittsville Legion, Branch 618, are hosting a fundraising dinner in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. Tickets are $25 and dinner includes: chicken with sundried tomatoes in a cream sauce with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, salad, dessert and, of course, live entertainment. The bar opens at 5:00pm with dinner being served at 6:00pm. Entertainment hits the stage from 8-11 as “Hard to Rock” brings their 5-piece rock band to the Stittsville Legion. *There is a $5.00 cover charge at the door if you’re not having dinner.

More live music at Brew Revolution (6081 Hazeldean Rd.) where you can listen to the tunes from Stuart Hoopfer starting at 7:30pm.

Sunday, November 19

Join the staff and volunteers of the Goulbourn Museum (2064 Huntley Rd.) for their Old-Fashioned Christmas & Outdoor Artisan Market from 10:00am – 3:00pm. Get a head start on your holiday shopping at their annual Christmas celebration which features activities for the whole family. Have your photo taken with Santa, feed the Christmas goats, roast marshmallows by the fire, make vintage Christmas crafts, shop for handmade gifts from local vendors, and more! Admission is free.

The folks at Stittsville Market at the Barn are holding a Mini Pop-Up Christmas Market from 10:00am – 2:00pm. This will be their last market of the season so make sure you drop by to pick-up that perfect gift for someone special.

Monday, November 20

The Stittsville Creative Writing Group-Youth Program (SCWG-YP) meets on the third Monday of the month. Led by an adult members of the SCWG, the event starts at 6:30pm at the Stittsville Library and inspires future writers. For ages 13-17-years of age, unless an exemption is granted.

Tuesday, November 21

The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Johnny Leroux Community Arena (second floor), 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane, Stittsville, from 6:30-9:00 pm. This is an in-person meeting only and it will not be available on Zoom. The evening begins with a social gathering and potluck dinner. Please bring your favourite savoury dish or dessert to share. Also, please bring your own plate, cutlery and cup. A limited number of disposable plates, etc., will also be available if you have forgotten your own. Juice, iced tea and water will be provided. While the AGM meeting is open to the public, please note that only members are eligible to vote on SGHS business. After the dinner, the evening continues with a meeting to vote on the new executive board and Society updates. There will also be messages from our President, Judith Cox, and D2 representative, Cindy Zorgel. Following the business portion of the AGM there will be awards and door prizes, as well as a presentation of what the SGHS has done this year and where we are going. If you are not a member and would like to attend free as a one-time guest, or if you would like to become a member, please send an email to sghorticultural@gmail.com with your request. Annual membership is $15 per person or $25 per family.

It’s Karaoke Night at Brew Revolution from 7:00 – 10:00pm.

Wednesday, November 22

Brew Revolution is holding a Trivia Night form 7:00 – 9:00pm. To reserve a spot for your team call – 613-672-2739.