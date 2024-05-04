Call for Nominations and Annual General Meeting of the Goulbourn Museum

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Goulbourn Museum takes place on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 at 7:00p.m. at the Museum with participation also available through Zoom. There will be an Early Bird Social from 6:00-7:00p.m. during which time you can enjoy light refreshments and a sneak peek of our new exhibition.

Please Note: You MUST register in advance to attend the event: All registrations, both in-person and virtual, must be done through Zoom. Register here.

If you are unable to attend or are not yet certain, make your vote count by Appointing a Proxy.

The Position of Director at Large is open for nomination:

The deadline for nominations is fast approaching! There are up to 2 seats available on the board this year. Members are encouraged to participate in the election process. The nominations must be seconded by a member of the Museum. Deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 6th, 2024. Complete the Application for Directorship HERE. Nominations from the floor will not be accepted and nominations received after the deadline will not be accepted for presentation to the general membership.

**Important Member Voting Information:

Only current voting members of the Goulbourn Museum are eligible to stand for election or vote for the Board of Directors as determined by the organization’s membership list as of Tuesday, May 21, 2024. To join or renew your membership, please complete this Membership Form.