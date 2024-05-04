Calling all golfers – Stittsville Friendship Club hosting 1st annual golf tournament

Established in 1982, the Stittsville Friendship Club has an objective of providing more social activities for older adults (50+) and seniors (65+) in the Ottawa area and to encourage interaction within the community. With a motto of “A Friend is one of the Best Things You Can Be and one of the Best Things You Can Have”, there are many friends in the group and it keeps growing every day.

For 2024, the Stittsville Friendship Club is introducing a new event – its First Annual Fundraiser and Charity Golf Tournament to take place on Saturday June 8, 2024. The tournament will be held at the Madawaska Golf Course and Country Club in Arnprior and is open for all to participate. Join members for a fun day of golf and prizes. There are a variety ways to be a part of this inaugural event – play a round of golf, be a sponsor, or give some time as a volunteer.

The Club is looking at an objective of raising $500.00 that in turn will support their many seniors’ activities including getting out and being more active, as well as another $500.00 to support local charities.

There will be team and individual prizes, a free ‘welcome’ gift for everyone golfing, along with a “Share the Wealth” draw and silent auction. Start your day with a Scramble format game at the 10:30am shot-gun start. A BBQ luncheon will be included, complimentary bottled water, a complimentary golf cart and 18 holes – all for a registration fee of $80.00. Registration closes on June 1st.

Want some brand recognition for your business? Contact Doug McCrady, the Friendship Club’s meeting and event coordinator at admin@stittsville-friendship-club.com to learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to donate prizes.

As with any event, volunteers are the invaluable contributors to make any event successful. If you can help out on the registration desk, with score keeping, presentations or planning the event, please contact Doug at the above-noted email address or give him a call at (613) 314-7203. He will be happy to accommodate the time and experience you can contribute.

The Stittsville Friendship Club is managed by volunteers, members come from the communities of Barrhaven, Carp, Richmond, Stittsville, Kanata North and South, Ashton, Munster and Goulbourn. You are sure to know someone or will quickly become new friends. Volunteers are worth their weight in gold, if you can find some time to volunteer for the Friendship Club, they would love to hear from you.

The Club has a variety of activities such as exercise classes, bridge and euchre card groups, shuffle board, monthly luncheons including local entertainers, excursions and trips to theatres, plays, comedy shows and other places of interest, and support for community charities.

Membership provides a large base for friendship and a variety of activities for our members. New memberships are $20.00 and yearly renewal is $15.00. Visit their website or follow the Club on Facebook.