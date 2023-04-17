Can you fill these boots? Stittsville Fire Station 46 wants to hear from you

(A lone set of firefighter boots are waiting to be filled. Ottawa Fire Services Station 46 on Iber Road in Stittsville held an afternoon information event on April 16 to recruit for volunteer firefighters. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It was obvious from the turnout at the April 16th information afternoon hosted by Stittsville’s Station 46 of Ottawa Fire Services that many from Stittsville and area are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter. Approximately 75 to 100 interested people came out to enjoy the great spring weather and learn more about the role of the volunteer firefighters who provide emergency services for the community of Stittsville and area, alongside their full-time co-workers.

Firefighters are a valuable part of our community and inside the station these men and women firefighters are one big family who care about their community.

(The team of firefighters from Station 46 who participated in the volunteer firefighter recruitment afternoon on April 16.)

During the afternoon, those who came by were shown the tools of the trade. The equipment used to extricate those caught in vehicle accidents or trapped during other incidents; seeing firsthand the equipment worn when fighting a fire or the special equipment required when a toxic situation occurs; using the firehose and the water tank used in remote areas where fire hydrants are not available; and at the info table, Brodie offered his expertise on being a firefighter and walked each person through the process when they do decide to apply.

For the first time, the Ottawa Fire command post vehicle was also available for those attending to walk through to see the set-up during a serious emergency response.

Captain Ryan Willis, who took over Station 46 in October, told us, “we are pleased with the number of people who showed up for this information afternoon. Most residents aren’t aware that Station 46 is a composite station with both volunteer and full-time firefighters. We want to be involved in the community and are planning to hold future events so the residents of Stittsville are more aware of Station 46.” A new Facebook page, entitled Station 46 – Rural Firefighters, was recently created so residents can follow the activities at Station 46.

(Captain Ryan Willis (l) took time out from the busy afternoon to speak with us about the recruitment of volunteer firefighters.)

“Recruitment is still ongoing. We wanted to host our event early so people interested can get a head start on applying. Ottawa hasn’t officially launched the recruitment campaign and at today’s event we didn’t take applications in person, but those who are interested can apply online,” added Captain Willis.

It is not just big, strong men who fight fires and fire departments are not all men these days. It is a physically demanding job, but equipment is lighter than it once was, making the job that much better for both men and women. Fire departments today aren’t just encouraging women to join; they are actively trying to recruit them.

One of those eager to become a firefighter is 16-year old Eva from Stittsville who was on hand for the afternoon event. She participated in the week long 2022 summer Camp FFIT (Female Firefighters In Training) program for ages 15 to 19. During the training, the trainees perform exercises for strength; learn to rappel and ladder climb; extinguish vehicle fires; extrication; and, proper nutrition and wellness along with so much more. Ava was in full gear to show her enthusiasm for becoming a female firefighter in the near future.

(16-year old Ava of Stittsville is equipped to respond to a fire. Eva is enthusiastically waiting to turn 18 so she can become a female firefighter.)

A volunteer firefighter not only lives in the community, but cares about their community. They are called to all types of emergency situations, even retrieving that kitten in a tree. To apply to be a volunteer firefighter with Ottawa Fire Services, applications are accepted online at this link.

About Station 46 – Opened in 2011, Station 46 was constructed as a LEED designed building, the first station to have this designation. It is a composite station with 16 volunteer and 18-20 full-time firefighters. The building itself consists of three apparatus bays, a watch room, a gear room, a hose tower, and a clean room. In addition staff are provided with offices, dorms for sleeping, locker rooms, kitchen/dining facilities, exercise facilities, and a large meeting/training room. There is also on-site storm water management.