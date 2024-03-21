Canadian observers can experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in over forty years

(February 26, 1979 – Total solar eclipse taken near Carberry, Manitoba, Canada. Photo: GETTY Images)

This year, April will provide Canadians with one of the most exciting astronomy events in decades. The total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, often dubbed as the Great North American Eclipse or simply the Great American Eclipse, will be the first total solar eclipse visible in Canada since February 26, 1979.

Though total solar eclipses are not incredibly rare on a planetary scale, occurring between two or five times each year, it can be difficult to spot one. For example, even though Greenland, Iceland, and Spain will experience a major total solar eclipse in only two years, another will not be visible in Canada until August 23, 2044. The next total solar eclipse visible in North America will not take place until 2033.

Total solar eclipses occur when the apparent diameter of the Moon is larger than that of the Sun, blocking out all sunlight. This year, the apparent diameter of the Moon will be 5.5% greater than average. This will cause the sky to dim as it does during dusk, with some of the brightest stars and planets momentarily becoming visible.

(An image of the last Canadian solar eclipse, which took place on February 26, 1979. Image credit: Jimmy Westlake, Colorado Mountain College/NASA)

The Sun’s direct light will be “hidden” for the longest amount of time in a small town in Durango, Mexico with a planned duration of four minutes and 28 seconds. In Ontario, the shortest block out will occur in Hamilton (one minute and 53 seconds) and the longest in Fort Erie (three minutes and 44 seconds). Other locations in the province where the eclipse will be fully visible are Leamington, Kingston, Cornwall, and Niagara Falls. In all of these regions, the total eclipse will begin close to 3:20 PM (Eastern Time), though any hopeful observers should ensure that they know the exact expected time in their area. Many areas, including Toronto, will only experience a near total solar eclipse, where only some of the Sun’s light is dimmed instead of all of it. To guarantee that they are able to experience the eclipse in all its excitement, observers should find the location nearest to them that will have a clear view that day.

(Spectators view a solar eclipse. Photo credit: NASA)

One major aspect of eclipse viewing is safety. Viewers should never attempt to view a total solar eclipse with bare eyes, through cameras or telescopes, through regular sunglasses, or through smartphones. The best way to safely view an eclipse without risking any eye damage is with designated eclipse glasses. These can be bought online, at most science museums, or at many local general stores.

April 8 will provide Canadian observers with a chance to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in over forty years. With a safe viewing setup and correct location scoped out, this promises to be one of the most fascinating national astronomical events for decades to come. Let’s hope the weather cooperates!