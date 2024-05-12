Cats allowed to roam – the harsh reality in words from a local rescuer

(A coyote prowls through our neighbourhoods until it has found its meal. A precious pet. Photos: Janice Richard.)

Janice Richard grew up in Stittsville, now living nearby, and is an independent trapper and rescuer of cats. She often does a number of the rescues for Furry Tales Cat Rescue in Smith Falls, Cat Rescue Network in Ottawa, or any rescue that “needs my help”.

You may recall her name. Janice was the lead rescuer for Furry Tales in finding Athena – the cat that escaped at the Ottawa airport in March from her crate in the airport’s parking garage when on her way to foster care. Athena was found in Winnipeg living in poor conditions and was flown to Ottawa and being transferred to Furry Tales when she went missing due to a broken door on her crate. For 11 days, Janice pretty much lived at the airport. Janice had many people helping her search for Athena, including Nancy Oastler, another name you will recognize for her posts on Lost & Found Pets of Ottawa and Surrounding Area – a great trapper and friend of Janice, along with an endless number of other people who came out to help with the search. In the happy ending, it was airport employee, Blake Fawcett, who trapped Athena. “That was a story that was huge” says Janice.

(Janice Richard with Athena, the cat that went missing in March and was rescued 11 days later at the Ottawa International Airport in April.)

Janice shared, “I have been involved in animal rescue, specifically cats, for over 20 years. The last 12 years, I have been helping owners reunite with their lost cats, trapping sick/lost cats. I seem to have seen and heard it all.”

(Athena, on left, after giving birth to her kittens in photos middle and right.)

Janice wants to make cat owners aware of her experience in rescuing cats over the years. She told us, “Right now, the amount of missing cats in Kanata/Stittsville is staggering. And everyday…more and more are missing. I’m not sure what the answer is to make owners understand that letting your cat roam is so dangerous. As we encroach with building new developments onto the predator’s lands, we can’t be surprised when they turn and come into our neighborhoods to hunt. I myself have video of two coyotes coming into my backyard. I am just off Robertson Road. We also have a Fisher roaming the neighborhood. It’s so scary. My cats are indoors only. We built them a catio”.

Janice continued sadly, “To understand the severity of this…. just in the past two weeks, myself and two other rescuers on my team, have gone to scan what was left of 5 cats. Just in two weeks! Five cats were taken and killed by coyotes or fishers. The kill is pretty much the same over and over, so we know what we are looking at. Sometimes, what remains of the cat is identifiable, or there is a microchip. We all have scanners.”

“This story needs to be told…over and over”, Janice states emphatically. Janice shares the harsh reality of what she and other rescuers see and deal with every single day…

As a rescuer, you have asked me to search and help locate your cat who is allowed to roam. He goes out after dinner, but he’s always home before dark. Always. Until he doesn’t. I have searched.

Sadly, I am now at your door with some very bad news. I have found……the remains of your cat. Since seeing this over and over, I can say he was killed by a coyote, as they are more plentiful in your neighborhood. However, could have been a fisher. They eviscerate their prey. Usually, not much is left to identify, but in this case, the face was clearly visible for ID purposes.

At this point, you are crying and in pain. Yes, I have compassion for that…. but if I am honest, my sadness, pain and pity is for your cat. It was the cat that had to endure being stalked and killed in a fairly vicious manner. It’s rarely a quick death. Some cats put up a decent fight, but in most cases….the battle is lost. Imagine the terror they must endure! They are not aware of this danger when YOU let them outside and allow them to freely roam. Yet YOU are aware. You have to be. With all the education, postings, notices that are put out on all types of sites on Facebook and other social media’s…. you have to be aware

of that fact. And YOU still open the door…. and put them outside.

Yes, there are some cats that simply cannot be kept indoors. However; there are other methods of letting them out and keeping them secure. Catios, harness, leash. If you yourself have a large screened in porch? Replace the screening with pet screening, add some enrichment for the cat, i.e.: cat tree’s, toys, games…. You have now protected your pet.

GPS collars are not protection. Let me say this louder so the people way down in the back can hear. GPS COLLARS ARE NOT PROTECTION!! Do you think a coyote or fisher could care less if your cat has a GPS device around it’s neck? Makes no difference to them…. I have found many collars in my time… break aways, and some ripped off. I have found “kill sites”.

Coyotes, particularly, are living amongst us. We are encroaching on their living spaces/lands, so our backyards are becoming their hunting grounds. And, if we continually supply them with cats allowed to roam….well…the outcome could be devastating for those cats. And sometimes, you’ll just never ever know what happened. One evening, they just never return again. No signs, no sightings, no nothing. Gone!

But sadly….I am here at your door…telling you all this. While we are talking, your other cat runs past us to the outdoors. I look at you. Through your tears, you tell me, yes… she is allowed to be outside too. And after all I have just told you….after all the tears…..after knowing how your poor cat was ripped apart for food….YOU are still going to allow your cat(s) to roam. But you love them. Really???

Love is not allowing your animal to roam and become bait or succumb to any of the many dangers out there for cats. Love is doing whatever it takes to keep them safe. That….that is love for your pet!

We at Stittsville Central are hopeful by sharing Janice’s strong message, residents will think twice before they allow their precious pet cats to roam.