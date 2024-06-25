Celebrate Canada Day in Stittsville

Canada Day in Stittsville is shaping up to be a great day filled with a mix of new attractions and traditional favourites. Celebrate Canada Day in your hometown and thank all of the volunteers and sponsors who have made these events possible.

Flag Raising Ceremony – Start your Canada Day by joining Councillor Gower, Ottawa Fire Service members, By-Law & Regulatory Services members and other special guests at a Canada Day Flag Raising event. In its fifth year, the flag raising promotes civic pride and kicks off Canada Day with a memorable event that takes place at 9:00am at the Welcome to Stittsville sign at Kavanagh Green (corner of Hazeldean and Stittsville Main). Savannah Philpott will be the guest soloist singing our National Anthem as the flag is being raised. After the ceremony, Hazeldean Gardens will be serving coffee and tea in their backyard Courtyard (off of Neil Avenue).

Stittsville Legion – From 11:00am – 3:00pm, the Stittsville Legion (1481 Main Street) are celebrating Canada Day with free activities for kids including games, bouncy castles, face painting. Pick-up a hot dog, snack, and drink combo for $5.00 for adults – kids are free. But the fun doesn’t stop at 3:00pm, in the evening, adults can enjoy the live music of The Nelson Colt Band for $5.00. There will be various food trucks on-site as well.

Stittsville Car Show – If you love cars, this is the place to be. Last year’s event was such a success that a repeat performance will only be better. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm, the 2nd Annual Canada Day Car Show is being held at the Frederick Banting Alternative High School (1453 Stittsville Main Street) in the front and side parking lots. The cars will be judged in various categories for ‘Best in Show’ by local celebrities and athletes, as well as a ‘People’s Choice’ award. Come out to see old and new models, muscle cars and everything in between. There will also be a large crafters marketplace, the CRAVE stage, 50/50 draws and much more!

Stittsville Village Association – End your day with an evening of free entertainment from the sponsors and volunteers of your local Stittsville Village Association. Starting at 6:00pm, behind Sacred Heart High School, there will be DJ music, face painting, massive bubbles, meet your local firefighters and check-out their trucks, glow sticks, food trucks and more. The large STITTSVILLE marquee sign will be on-site so you can capture your family and friends photos. The highlight of the day will definitely be the fireworks, expected to start at 9:45pm in the side field at the CARDELRec-Complex Goulbourn on Shea Road.

This Canada Day long weekend take the time to celebrate the history of Canada and what it means to you. Whether you are staying in town, off to the cottage or going camping, remember the roots of how Canada came to be — from the days since July 1, 1867, at 12:00 noon, when Ontario (Upper Canada), New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec joined together with the Queen’s proclamation to announce the birth of a new country – the Dominion of Canada – to the current Canada you know today.