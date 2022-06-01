Celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Ottawa’s City Hall

(Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II wears the Asprey created Sugar Maple brooch, the national symbol of Canada, inherited from her mother, Queen Elizabeth I. Photo: Getty Images)

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. For seven decades, her extraordinary reign has seen her make 22 official tours of Canada. The Queen, known for her sense of duty and devotion to a life of service, has been a long-time presence in the lives of Canadians while connecting with our rich cultures and traditions during times of enormous social change.

(Prince Philip listens attentively as Queen Elizabeth II reads the Speech from the Throne to open Parliament on October 14, 1957 during her first visit to Canada as Queen. Photo: Canadian Press)

To celebrate this historic milestone, the City, in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of District 7040, will hold a beacon lighting ceremony at City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West, on Thursday, June 2. Residents are invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place in front of the cauldron in Marion Dewar Plaza.

The ceremony will begin at 8:45pm and feature a bagpipe performance of Diu Regnare, a song written for the Jubilee. The beacon lighting will take place at 9:15pm, along with a performance from the Carleton University Choir of A Life Lived with Grace, a unique song for the Commonwealth.

Ottawa is one of 54 capital cities in the Commonwealth lighting a beacon for this anniversary. The lightings will happen in unison across all cities.

Beacon lightings are a longstanding tradition to celebrate Royal Jubilees and have become a symbol of unity across countries.

Visit the Government of Canada’s website to learn more about The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.