Changes coming to Ottawa Client Service Centres

The City of Ottawa advises residents about the upcoming closure and changes to in-person services at its Client Service Centres.

Appointments no longer required for Client Service Centres

As a convenience for clients, all City Client Service Centres are now operating on a walk-in basis and appointments are no longer required. The appointment option was put in place during the social distancing and capacity requirements during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Closure of Kanata Client Service Centre

The City’s Kanata Client Service Centre at 580 Terry Fox Drive will be closing permanently at the end of the business day on Friday, June 28.

In-person services remain available at the City’s six other client service centres, including the Nepean Client Service Centre at Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Drive, and the West Carleton Client Service Centre, at 5670 Carp Road, open on Wednesdays. Visit ottawa.ca/csc for the City’s Client Service Centre locations and business hours.

Residents are also encouraged to visit ottawa.ca to take advantage the City’s convenient online services.

Orléans Client Service Centre will close for one week

Renovation work will temporarily close the Orléans Client Service Centre, 255 Centrum Boulevard, for one week starting Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28. Some renovation work will continue when the centre reopens on Tuesday, July 2, resulting in a reduced number of client representatives available at the counters for that week.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.