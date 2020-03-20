Changes to city in-person services to help prevent spread of COVID-19

The City of Ottawa is making changes to in-person services effective immediately In response to the Government of Ontario’s emergency declaration, and to help protect the public from COVID-19.

Emergency and essential services will continue to protect and serve the needs of all residents in Ottawa. In order to help practice social distancing to limit community spread of COVID-19, all in-person and non-essential City services are closed until further notice. Services that can be offered remotely (by phone, e-mail, mail or online) will be maintained. OC Transpo continues to offer customer service online and by phone.

Should you require City services this list of services tells you how to access them.

Essential services, such as those mentioned below will continue:

Emergency first responders, including fire, paramedics and public health staff

Front line communications for 9-1-1 emergency services, Ottawa Public Health, Revenue, and 3-1-1 call centres

Social assistance services

Key assets, public works and operations, including water services, road and traffic services and snow clearing

Frontline workers who serve our most vulnerable in the community, including long-term care

Transit services

Garbage and recycling collection

By-law Service

Fire investigations and inspections for complaints and licenses

Community Paramedic program

All on-street overtime parking, signed or unsigned, will no longer be enforced on residential streets until further notice. Other parking restrictions remain in effect, such as No Stopping, No Parking, Fire Route, Accessible Parking, hydrants, sidewalks to maintain emergency access and traffic flow.

The City continues to provide services online at ottawa.ca and at myservice.ottawa.ca where you can pay bills and property taxes. If you are unable to access City services online, please call 3-1-1 so we can assist you.

Visit Ontario.ca/coronavirus to find out how to protect yourself, what to do if you’re sick after you travel, and how to recognize possible symptoms with the new COVID-19 self-assessment tool.

This is an evolving situation and the City will share the most current information on ottawa.ca and the City’s social media channels. Ottawa Public Health will continue to provide updates on COVID-19 in Ottawa on OttawaPublicHealth.ca/Coronavirus.